This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crunch the numbers - the last hurling league quarter-final spots are up for grabs on Sunday

The remaining matches in the round-robin series take place on Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,417 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4528832
Captain Cillian Buckley celebrates after Kilkenny's league final win last April.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Captain Cillian Buckley celebrates after Kilkenny's league final win last April.
Captain Cillian Buckley celebrates after Kilkenny's league final win last April.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE HURLING LEAGUE quarter-finals begin this weekend even though we still don’t know the full line-up of the eight teams through to the knockout stages.

It’s another fixture anomaly that the GAA have to deal with, a product of the heavy rain that fell last Sunday which meant half of the fixture schedule for Division 1A and Division 1B was wiped out.

The games that did go ahead in Ennis, Parnell Park and Carlow mean that it’s already determined that Limerick will top Division 1A on seven points with Laois finishing fourth on Division 1B on three points.

They’ll face off in O’Moore Park in a quarter-final fixture on Saturday night but how is the rest of the last eight picture looking?

Here’s how the pairings will work:

  • 1st Division 1A v 4th Division 1B
  • 2nd Division 1A v 3rd Division 1B
  • 3rd Division 1A v 2nd Division 1B
  • 4th Division 1A v 1st Division 1B

Division 1A

There’s two games pencilled in for Sunday with Cork hosting Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn while Wexford entertain Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park. Currently Wexford, Kilkenny and Cork are on four points in that order while Tipperary lie bottom on two points.

Davy Fitzgerald Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clare (five points) may not be playing but they are in a strong position to claim a quarter-final spot after grinding out a draw against Limerick last Sunday. The only scenario in which they will lose out is if Wexford and Kilkenny draw while Cork manage to avoid a loss to Tipperary. That scenario would see scoring difference come into play and at the moment Clare’s scoring difference (-7) is inferior to those sides.

The situation facing Cork, Tipperary, Wexford and Kilkenny is straightforward. A win or draw would suffice for Cork while Tipperary must win to have any hope of reaching the last eight. A win or draw will also suffice for either Wexford or Kilkenny.

Whoever loses between Wexford and Kilkenny could still advance in the case of a Tipperary win. That scenario would leave Wexford/Kilkenny along with Tipperary and Cork on four points, bringing scoring difference into play.

Liam Sheedy Tipperary hurling boss Liam Sheedy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Division 1B

There’s just one game down for decision with the re-arranged meeting of Waterford against Galway in Walsh Park. That duo and Dublin are already assured of quarter-final spots but their order has to determined.

Dublin are currently on eight points with Galway on seven and Waterford on six. Dublin’s recent 1-26 to 4-15 success at home to Waterford means they cannot be overtaken by the Deise as they will have a superior head-to-head record even if the home team win on Sunday to join them on eight points. 

Galway can overtake Dublin at the top if the win or draw, given they have a superior head-to-head advantage after the 0-20 to 1-11 success on 17 February in Salthill.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Russell returns and Laidlaw left out as Scots bid to scupper Welsh Grand Slam
    FRANCE
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    FOOTBALL
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    'For the girls to have someone come into the room, it's horrendous' - Rodgers recounts burglary ordeal
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie