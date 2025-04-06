Pat Ryan: 'Very disappointed with the second-half, it'll definitely keep the hype down'

THE SATISFACTION AT putting silverware in the Cork hurling cabinet could not overshadow his team’s second-half display for manager Pat Ryan.

They blitzed Tipperary in a first-half showing this afternoon that yielded three goals, but despite securing hurling league title honours, Ryan was disappointed with their output after the break.

“I’m delighted to get a bit of a trophy, obviously after losing the All-Ireland final last year. The lads have knuckled down well and the league has been good to us. We found a couple of players and we’re in a very good place from an injury perspective as well.

“That was a great performance I suppose in the first half. Very disappointed with the second-half showing. Our energy wasn’t good enough, our standards weren’t good enough and that’s probably the worst half of hurling that the lads have delivered since my time here.

“In fairness, it’ll definitely keep the hype down anyway and we’ll be going up to Ennis very much going into the lion’s den with the All-Ireland champions and that’s what we need to focus on for the next two weeks now.”

Robert Downey lifts the trophy after Cork's success. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan was pleased to see the county’s long wait for a league title ended and the knowledge that topic of discussion can be parked.

“Since I got involved with Cork, obviously we had no minor titles, we had no U20 titles, we have no All-Irelands for 20 years and no league for 27 years, so you’re trying to stop all that chat and all that chatter because that doesn’t help a county when you’re trying to get better and trying to find wins.

“Obviously our job now is to get out of Munster and maybe get to that five points or six points that will guarantee you out of Munster and get into that top three. That’s where the focus is.”

The availability of Brian Hayes a fortnight after limping off in Galway with what appeared a potentially serious knee injury was a major boost for Cork.

“Brian did all the running on Thursday night. Himself individually did all the running on Saturday with the S&Cs and then he was back in fully on Tuesday and Thursday night. Brian was very anxious to play. He’s been a vital player for us over the last kind of 18 months and I think he deserved to start today, so he got an opportunity.

“Obviously it’s disappointing that you leave out some of the other lads but I thought it was vital, probably Alan Connolly needed a start today, Dudsy (Diarmuid) Healy needed a start today, so they’re hard decisions to make and it’s hard to leave out some of the lads that have been playing.

“Unfortunately Brian Roche didn’t get on the field today and he’s been a huge player for us over the last two or three games. We’ll settle down now and go back and leave the lads fight it out and see who’ll be ready for Clare in Ennis.”

Pat Ryan and Liam Cahill after the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Progression from Munster rather than trying to land a provincial trophy is the primary aim now for Ryan.

“I’d take it (top three in Munster) in a heartbeat. It’s just so competitive. You saw how good Waterford were in the first 40, 50 minutes. Tipperary will be smarting after that now.

“I don’t know how hard they were at it or what their training plan was coming into the game, but they’ll be a different team when they come down on the 27th against us. I’ll sign up to that now straightaway if you can get it for me somewhere.”