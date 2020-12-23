Barrett helps Cork seal U20 Munster title and place in All-Ireland decider

Cork 1-16

Tipperary 1-14

CORK WON THE Munster title and advanced to a third straight All-Ireland final in the Bord Gáis Energy U20/U21 hurling grade as a late Tipperary revival was held off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

Due to the compacted nature of the season, the back door for beaten provincial finalists was removed, meaning champions go straight to the decider. Having lost to Tipp in the last U21 final in 2018 and the first U20 one in 2019, the Rebels will hope that it is third time lucky when they meet the Leinster champions Dublin or Galway in a game scheduled for the weekend of January 9/10.

While they started slowly, with Tipp’s Devon Ryan getting the game’s first two points, once Cork pushed 0-4 to 0-2 in front with a flurry of scores, they never trailed thereafter. By half-time, they were 0-10 to 0-9 in front and, while Tipp drew level at 0-13 each just after the second-half water-break, Cork found an extra gear in the final six minutes of normal time. After points from Shane Barrett – his fifth – and a long-range Daire Connery free, they looked to have clinched victory when sub Jack Cahalane struck for a goal, slotting home the rebound after Tipperary goalkeeper Aaron Browne had saved from Brian O’Sullivan.

A Cahalane free extended the lead to six, 1-16 to 0-13, but, after a Tipp point from Andrew Ormond, the same player netted when play was kept alive following Eoin Davis’s save from Keith Ryan. Unfortunately for Tipp, it was as close as they came and Pat Ryan’s Cork team move on.

Tipp's Sean Ryan dejected after the final whistle. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The victors played some very crisp hurling at time, with a number of scores, especially in the first half, coming from neat interplay. Midfielder Eoin Carey shone in the opening period while Ciarán Joyce and captain Conor O’Callaghan did well in the second half.

For Tipp, Devon Ryan had five first-half points while Ormond was prominent in the closing stages. Kevin Maher put in a good shift at midfield while captain and centre-back Eoghan Connolly had four long-range pointed frees allied to his display.

Conor O'Callaghan hoists the trophy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Shane Barrett 0-5, Alan Connolly 0-4 frees, Jack Cahalane 1-1 (0-1 free), Colin O’Brien 0-3, Daire Connery 0-1 (0-1 free), Brian Roche and Darragh Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Andrew Ormond 1-3, Devon Ryan 0-5 (0-3 frees), Eoghan Connolly 0-4 (frees), Kian O’Kelly, Conor Bowe 0-1 each.

CORK

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)

3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

4. Aaron Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill)

5. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

7. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)

13. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

9. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

11. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

12. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown)

14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

23. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill) for Connolly (41)

24. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Hayes (44)

21. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Flynn (45)

19. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk) for Carey (50)

22. Pádraig Power (Blarney) for O’Brien (56)

TIPPERARY

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

4. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens)

17. Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

3. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)

6. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

7. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

24. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs

12. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for O’Kelly (48))

21. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris) for Devon Ryan (49)

19. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for McCarthy (60)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)