Kamara's late winner sees Cork past Waterford

Cork City 2

Waterford 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

KAEDYN KAMARA WAS the Munster Derby hero as Cork City grabbed a late victory over Waterford to advance to the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old Preston North End loanee headed in the 80th-minute winner, although this victory owed just as much to Matthew Murray’s sensational full debut.

The 17-year-old winger scored against Celtic in their July friendly at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He waited just one minute and 47 seconds to find the net in front of 2,112 fans at the Cross.

Murray’s mazy footwork caused all sorts of trouble for the visitors throughout. With his final act, he won the free-kick for Kamara’s goal. Evan McLaughlin assisted both.

Crucially, the victory extends City’s momentum, which they will hope can resurrect their Premier Division survival prospects.

Alex Nolan’s absence created the opportunity for Murray to start, while Ger Nash welcomed David Odumosu and Seán Murray back to the bench after lay-offs.

With Andy Boyle injured, John Coleman also called upon a teenage talent in Ronan Mansfield. Hours after the signing of Muhammadu Faal was announced, the six-foot-five ex-Worthing forward made his Blues debut off the bench.

Matthew Murray’s dream start began by securing possession in his own half before City worked the ball down the left flank. McLaughlin’s inviting cross beat the three Waterford centre-backs, who flocked to Seani Maguire, and Murray dashed in at the back post to poke home.

The youngster exhibited his sky-high confidence soon after with a couple of stepovers before delivering a cross.

Waterford almost grabbed an instant equaliser as Mansfield flashed wide from a free-kick. Ryan Burke came closer again with a ferociously dipping volley. Conor Brann reacted quickly to tip over.

In the 22nd minute, they got level. Freddie Anderson blocked James Olayinka’s attempt, but Kyle White put the ball back into the mixer. Again, the visitors won the first header.

While Pádraig Amond’s effort was stopped by Rory Feely, it fell for Tommy Lonergan to tap into an empty net. The Munster Derby is fast becoming the 21-year-old’s favourite fixture, netting in each of their last three clashes. He celebrated by shushing the Shed End.

Waterford’s Thomas Lonergan celebrates. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Lonergan lashed his next effort over, and the home fans were back in full voice after 25 minutes to protest the club’s ticket prices. The Shed unveiled a ‘Fans not customers’ banner, while chanting ‘€25, you’re having a laugh’.

City began to grow into the game with three Josh Fitzpatrick shots, two of which were turned away for corners. The winger also teed up Kitt Nelson for a shot, which resulted in another corner.

The Blues dealt with those deliveries, although one of those set pieces brought a penalty claim. Mansfield was booked for pulling down Feely, but referee Rob Hennessy deemed the incident had occurred just before McLaughlin took the corner. McLaughlin also fired two attempts at Stephen McMullan before the half-time break.

City created a better opportunity from their first corner of the second half, but McMullan gathered Darragh Crowley’s header.

At the other end, Conan Noonan’s defence-splitting pass almost sent Waterford into the lead. White collected it in acres of space and got his finish past Brann, only for Anderson to divert it away with a goal-saving block.

Fitzpatrick launched another four efforts. He came close with a replica attempt of his goal against Galway United, only to miss the far post. Murray fizzed a shot just past the top corner, while Lonergan whipped a free-kick wide.

But it was Kamara who glanced home his first senior goal for the winner into the Shed from McLaughlin’s delivery, and the super sub came up with the final block to seal the victory.

CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Harry Nevin (Kaedyn Kamara 59), Freddie Anderson, Rory Feely, Matthew Kiernan; Darragh Crowley, Evan McLaughlin (Seán Murray 82); Matthew Murray (Charlie Lutz 79), Kitt Nelson, Josh Fitzpatrick; Seán Maguire.

WATERFORD: Stephen McMullan; Rowan McDonald, Ronan Mansfield (Muhammadu Faal 82), Ryan Burke; Grant Horton (Josh Miles 73), Jordan Rossiter (Sam Glenfield 85), James Olayinka (Dean McMenamy 85), Kyle White; Conan Noonan (Trae Coyle 73); Pádraig Amond, Tommy Lonergan.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).