Couple of huge hurling championship games today in Semple Stadium and Croke Park.
Munster SHC: Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 3.45pm
Dublin 0-4 Kilkenny 1-5: 13 mins – Billy Ryan powers through a number of bodies in the Dublin defence and buries low into the bottom corner.
Waterford 0-11 Cork 0-8: 26 mins – Couple of lovely points from Horgan and Hutchinson respectively after being supplied well from defence. Waterford’s wides tally starting to mount now as well.
Dublin 0-3 Kilkenny 0-5: 11 mins – Kilkenny take the lead for he first time with a great sideline score from Walter Walsh, before debutant Eoin Cody adds an effort.
Waterford 0-10 Cork 0-7: 23 mins – Bennett shoots over a free after Horgan scores from play for Cork and then a beautiful sideline cut there from Mark Coleman.
Dublin 0-3 Kilkenny 0-3: 9 mins -Reid brings Kilkenny level with his third free of the day.
Dublin 0-3 Kilkenny 0-2: 8 mins – Liam Rushe makes a great block on Eoin Murphy and it results in a point from Cian Boland.
Dublin 0-2 Kilkenny 0-2: 6 mins – Reid fires over another free before Burke adds one from play. It could be a shoot-out between them tonight.
Waterford 0-9 Cork 0-5: 18 mins – Bennett makes no mistake this time with his shot from a free after Dessie Hutchinson was fouled by Sean O’Donoghue on the left wing.
Dublin 0-1 Kilkenny 0-1: 4 mins – Sean Moran hauls down Conor Fogarty as he burts through on goal. TJ Reid opens his account for the day with a free.
Dublin 0-1 Kilkenny 0-0: 2 mins – Donal Burke wins a free and converts for Dublin.
Waterford three up then at the first water break, they are backed by a breeze here.
Waterford 0-8 Cork 0-5: 16 mins – Waterford getting a grip now with Barron and Gleeson striking efforts from play, then Bennett misses a free which could have put them ahead further. Cork’s shooting really poor so far with eight wides on the board.
Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-6: 13 mins – Advantage Waterford thanks to points from Shane McNulty and Kieran Bennett.
Poor shooting on both sides in Thurles. Bennett can’t convert a free from the right wing and then Bill Cooper’s shot is weak and underhit from the right before Seamus Harnedy strikes Cork’s sixth wide of the day.
Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-4: 9 mins – Serious burst of pace by Shane Kingston as he notches his first point of the day for Cork.
Cork 0-4 Waterford 0-4: 7 mins – All square now. Stephen Bennett nails his first free of the day and then Callum Lyons points a huge one for Waterford.
Cork 0-4 Waterford 0-2: 5 mins – Cork push two clear with Lehane scoring from play and Patrick Horgan converting a free. Interesting positional changes with Gleeson centre-forward for Waterford and Moran wing-back.
Cork 0-2 Waterford 0-2: 2 mins – Strong Cork response as Conor Lehane and Alan Cadogan both point, then Austin Gleeson levels it up.
Waterford 0-1 Cork 0-0: 1 mins – Kevin Moran fires over an early point for the Deise from distance.
Game on in Thurles.
Here’s how the sides will start. There’s been one late change on the Dublin team with Liam Rushe replacing Ronan Hayes.
1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)
2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
5. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s)
6. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)
7. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
8. Seán Moran (Cuala)
9. Riain McBride (St. Vincent’s)
10. Cian Boland (St. Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)
11. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
14. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)
21. Liam Rushe (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own)
5. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
Here’s the starting sides for this Munster senior hurling semi-final:
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
4. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
10. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside – captain)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
8. Jamie Barron (Fouremilewater)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)
10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
11. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
The interesting team news is Cork have set to bring in two newcomers with late alterations involving Sean O’Leary starting in defence and Daire Connery in attack. Waterford have debutants in Jack Fagan and Dessie Hutchinson.
Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage of today’s big hurling games.
We’ve Fintan O’Toole in Semple Stadium following Cork against Waterford while Kevin O’Brien is in Croke Park for the meeting of Dublin and Kilkenny.
Throw-in in Thurles is 3.30pm and in Dublin it’s starting at 3.45pm.
