Cork make four changes as Dessie Hutchinson drops to bench for Waterford

CORK MANAGER PAT Ryan has made four changes to his side to play Waterford on Sunday at Páirc Úi Chaoimh (4pm, live on RTE 2).

Out go Niall O’Leary and Declan Dalton, who suffered knocks during Cork’s 16-point defeat to Limerick last Sunday.

The injured Rob Downey misses out, with Shane Barrett taking over as captain. Ethan Twomey drops to the bench.

In comes Cormac O’Brien at wing-back and Brian Roche in midfield. Ger Millerick starts at corner-back, with Seamus Harnedy at half-forward.

Conor Lehane is back among the matchday 26 for the first time during the championship.

For Waterford, team captain this year Dessie Hutchinson drops to the bench after a disappointing Munster championship by his own standards so far.

Former hurler of the year Austin Gleeson remains among the substitutes.

A win for either side puts them in the Munster final.

Shane Dowling starts in goal for Limerick against Clare, with Nickie Quaid not in the matchday squad.

John Kiely can shuffle the deck for Sunday’s final round robin game at the Gaelic Grounds (4pm) with his side already through to the provincial final.

Also starting are decorated former captain Declan Hannon, Peter Casey, Darragh O’Donovan and Cathal O’Neill. Cian Lynch is rested.

Reigning hurler of the year Shane O’Donnell is on the Clare bench, having made his comeback from injury against Tipperary earlier this month.

The All-Ireland champions, with just one point from three games, are playing for pride and will be keen to finish on a winning note against neighbours Limerick.