Dublin: 17°C Friday 8 October 2021
Cork's John Murphy continues promising form at Spanish Open

Another round of 68 ensures that the 23-year-old will be around for the weekend in Madrid.

By Paul Dollery Friday 8 Oct 2021, 6:46 PM
John Murphy pictured during last week's successful outing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.
Image: PA
Image: PA

JOHN MURPHY HAS followed up last week’s excellent showing at St Andrews with another solid display at the Spanish Open.

Murphy, who turned professional in June, travelled to Madrid this week on the back of finishing in a tie for ninth place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – a performance that yielded prize money of €81,543 for the Corkman.

He now has a chance to pursue another decent payday after ensuring that he’ll be around for the weekend in the Spanish capital, where Wil Besseling of the Netherlands (-13) holds a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm.

A second consecutive round of 68 has left Murphy well inside the cut, although there was disappointment for Jonathan Caldwell (-1) and Cormac Sharvin (+3) who both came up short of the -3 target.

Sitting at six-under-par for the tournament, seven shots adrift of the lead, 23-year-old Kinsale native Murphy goes into tomorrow’s third round sharing 27th place.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

