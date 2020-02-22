Hayes the hat-trick hero as The Green end The Sem's reign to claim first Munster title since 2007

Tralee CBS 4-15

St Brendans College Killarney 1-15

Murt Murphy reports from Fitzgerald Stadium

TRALEE CBS ENDED St Brendans’ recent dominance over them in the Munster Colleges Corn Uí Mhuirí U-19 A football final thanks in large part to explosive corner-forward Conor Hayes, whose hat-trick of goals proved the difference between the sides.

It was a compelling contest at Fitzgerald Stadium: Tralee CBS — ‘The Green’ — appeared to have a good-enough lead at half-time when they went in nine points in the ascendancy (2-10 to 1-4), but by the end of the third quarter, ‘The Sem’ of Killarney had hit eight points without reply to close the gap to the minimum (2-10 to 1-12).

Suddenly, St Brendan’s were on the cusp of completing one of the great Corn Uí Mhuirí comebacks.

Then, the game appeared to turn on a line ball that The Sem turned over as Hayes fired over a superb point in the 49th minute. It also marked the introduction of Sean Kennedy from Annascaul, an underage soccer star who has returned from cross-channel.

From the kick-out, Tralee were awarded a penalty for a foul on their skipper Sean Quilter but his subsequent attempt was superbly saved by an outstretched leg of keeper Eoin Moynihan. In the ensuing ruck for possession, Quilter was again fouled and he extended the Green’s lead to three ( 2-12 to 1-12).

But it was game over in the 53rd minute when Darragh Reen found Hayes and Kerry U20 forward scored his second goal with a clinical finish. He completed his hat-trick three minutes later when a shot from Fergal O’Brien ricocheted off a defender and Hayes was on hand to finish to the net, killing off the Sem’s brave comeback attempt.

Tralee’s outstanding ‘keeper Devon Burns who was superb throughout made a couple of saves to deny Ryan O’Grady late on, but Tralee CBS were not to be denied as they deservedly won their 16th Corn Uí Mhuirí and their first since 2007.

Corn Ui Mhuiri Champions @thegreencbs 4:15 @thesemkillarney 1:15 Well done to the panel and management. Hard luck to @thesemkillarney pic.twitter.com/YzNFd8FqkD — CBS The Green - An Edmund Rice School (@thegreencbs) February 22, 2020

The victors made an explosive start to this all-Kerry decider as they raced 1-4 to 0-0 in front inside the opening 12 minutes with a strong wind at their backs. Hayes, who was to emerge as one of the stars of the opening half, fired over the opening point for The Green after St Brendan’s had shot two early wides.

Kerry McGrath Cup player Quilter kicked a magnificent point from the sideline before Fergal O’Brien — who tormented the St Brendan’s rearguard — kicked another. Then, Tralee struck the first dagger through the Sem’s heart.

Quick thinking by Quilter in the 10th minute saw him spot Jordan Kissane on his own inside a St Brendan’s defence who were expecting the opposition captain to take his point. But instead Quilter floated the ball to Kissane who blasted the ball to the Sem net.

St Brendan’s eventually began to get to grips with Tralee around midfield with Mike Lenihan and Eoghan O’Sullivan getting through some good work. They got their first score of the half in the 14th minute when Jason Kerins was taken down by Ruairí O’Sullivan and Emmett O’Shea gave Devon Burns no chance from the spot.

Tralee hit back with points from Cian Purcell and Fergal O’Brien.

The Sem then enjoyed a brief spell of decent attacking play and added points from William Shine and a Ryan O’Grady free, but The Green responded with points from O’Brien and Kissane as they led 1-8 to 1-2. And after a Devon Burns 45′ had increased the gap to seven (1-10 to 1-3), Hayes struck for a wonder goal.

He collected a ball broken down by Quilter and he chipped keeper Moynihan with a beauty into the top corner.

So, Tralee led 2-10 to 1-4 at the interval — which appeared to be enough despite the wind they would have to face.

Credit The Sem’s third-quarter comeback which consisted of eight points without reply from Emmett O’Shea (3), Ryan O’Grady (2), William Shine, Padraig Looney and impressive full-back Mark Cooper.

But it was all in vain as they couldn’t prevent Hayes, whose father Paul is a highly rated referee and a former Cork Minor.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: C Hayes (3-2); J Kissane (1-3); S Quilter (0-5, 0-2 frees); F O’Brien (0-3, 0-1 free); D Burns (0-1 ‘45), C Purcell (0-1 each)

Scorers for St Brendan’s: E O’Shea (1-6, 0-5 frees, 1-0 pen); R O’Grady (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); W Shine (0-2, 0-1 mark); M Cooper, P Looney (0-1 each)

Tralee CBS: D Burns (Na Gaeil); L Chester (Austin Stacks), E Carroll (Austin Stacks), N Fitzmaurice (Austin Stacks); P White (John Mitchels), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), R O’Sullivan (Na Gaeil); J Lenihan (Churchill), C Horan (Austin Stacks); J Kissane (Austin Stacks), D Reen (Na Gaeil), F O’Brien (St Pat’s Blennerville); C Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), S Quilter (Austin Stacks), C Purcell (Austin Stacks)

Subs: S Kennedy (Annascaul) for O’Sullivan (46 mins); D Moriarty (Ballymacelligott) for Heinrich (58); C Myers (Austin Stacks) for Purcell (61)

St Brendan’s: E Moynihan (Glenflesk); R Doyle (Fossa), M Cooper (Dr Crokes), N O’Shea (Dr Crokes); T Doyle (Dr Crokes), T Sparling (Dr Crokes), E Looney (Dr Crokes); E O’Sullivan (Legion), M Lenihan (Dr Crokes); J Kerins (Dr Crokes), R O’Grady (Legion), P Looney (Dr Crokes); W Shine (Legion), D Callaghan (Firies), E O’Shea (Fossa)

Subs: H Buckley (Fossa) for O’Sullivan (56); C O’Leary (Legion) for Doyle, F Holohan (Rathmore) for E Looney (both 58); P O’Leary (Kilcummin) for P Looney (61)

Referee: J Griffin (Kerry)