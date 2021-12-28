Membership : Access or Sign Up
Coronavirus outbreak in Newcastle squad forces another Premier League postponement

The Magpies’ upcoming match with Everton has been called off.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 9:10 PM
General view of St James' Park.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERTON’S MATCH against Newcastle on Thursday has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Magpies squad, the Premier League has announced.

Newcastle had gone into Monday’s clash against Manchester United with their squad already depleted by positive tests and injuries, then also losing Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injury during the 1-1 draw.

A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “Everton’s match against Newcastle at Goodison Park, due to be played at 1930 on Thursday December 30, has regrettably been postponed.

“The board accepted Newcastle’s postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

“The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.”

The postponement is the latest to impact on the top-flight schedule, with Tuesday’s games between Arsenal and Wolves as well as Leeds versus Aston Villa also not able to be played.

“The league is aware that the decisions in the last week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games,” the Premier League statement continued.

“The league aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the league will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.

“The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the new omicron variant.

“The board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.”

Press Association

