Green light for Belfast venue as Antrim keep right to home advantage for Kildare clash

The Antrim team before their Ulster quarter-final clash against Tyrone at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

The Antrim team before their Ulster quarter-final clash against Tyrone at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

AFTER THEY WERE left waiting for permission to host their All-Ireland SFC round two qualifier, Antrim GAA have confirmed that they will face Kildare at Corrigan Park in West Belfast on Saturday.

The GAA released this weekend’s fixtures yesterday, noting that the venue was “subject to inspection and safety certification,” but the county announced this afternoon that it was passed suitable.

Corrigan Park is the home ground of the St John’s club and holds a capacity of just over 2,000. Throw-in at the Belfast venue is pencilled in for 3pm on Saturday.

Had it been deemed unsuitable, there was uncertainty over where the fixture would take place.

Antrim are without a permanent home ground since the closure of Casement Park in 2013 for redevelopment — which has never taken place.

The decrepit Casement Park in Belfast. Source: Antrim GAA.

The Saffrons were forced to give up home advantage for their recent Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone because Corrigan Park was deemed too small. That tie was instead played at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

Interestingly, Kildare went through a similar — but more high profile — situation surrounding their right to home advantage last year.

Who could forget Newbridge or Nowhere?

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!