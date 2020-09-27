BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 27 September 2020
History makers Courcey Rovers hit 5 goals to land maiden Cork senior camogie title

Finola Keating bagged a hat-trick and Linda Collins scored 1-5 for the new champions.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 8:34 PM
Cork camogie star Linda Collins.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

HISTORY WAS MADE in Cork camogie today, Courcey Rovers claiming the tag of senior champions for the first time and achieving that in style as they fired home five goals.

Finola Keating struck a hat-trick of goals as they blitzed opponents Inniscarra at Castle Road to run out 5-12 to 1-12 victors. It rounded off a brilliant couple of weeks for Keating as she also was part of the West Cork Ladies team that made a breakthrough with their first senior title.

Cork player Linda Collins hit 1-5 in an impressive display, Keating finished with 3-2 and Saoirse McCarthy raised their other green flag.

Inniscarra were appearing in their fifth successive final, aiming to make amends for the disappointment of their defeat in last year’s final and having claimed three on the bounce before that, starting in 2016.

Joanne Casey was their top scorer with 0-6 while Erin Looney scored Inniscarra’s solitary goal. Courceys trailed early on by five points but turned things around to go ahead 2-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

They were not to be stopped in the second half as they atoned for their 2018 final loss at the hands of today’s opponents.

The42 Team

