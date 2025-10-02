Concern for Ireland as Brosnan misses another game with knee injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is set to miss a third game in succession for Everton with a knee injury.

Toffees manager Brian Sørensen confirmed that Brosnan is one of five players ruled out of Sunday’s WSL fixture away to Leicester City.

It is a major concern for Ireland ahead of their Uefa Nations League A/B promotion/relegation playoff against Belgium later this month.

Brosnan is the Girls In Green long-time number one, having recently earned her 50th senior cap.

The US-born ‘keeper last played for Everton in a 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses on 19 September.

She was not named in the matchday squad for last week’s 3-1 League Cup loss to Manchester City, or Sunday’s 1-0 reversal to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Understudy Emily Ramsey started on both occasions and with just two goalkeepers on the Toffees’ books, Katie Startup has signed on an emergency loan from Manchester City.

The 42 has contacted Everton for a further injury update on Brosnan.

Ireland face a crunch double-header against Belgium on Friday 24 and Tuesday 28 October, with Carla Ward’s side opening their bid for promotion to League A at the Aviva Stadium.

Grace Moloney has been second choice goalkeeper of late, winning her seventh cap in last October’s Euro 2025 play-off first-leg clash away to Georgia as she deputised for the suspended Brosnan.

She recently joined Sunderland, with Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Megan Walsh (West Ham) and Katie Keane (Leicester City) among other options. Ireland U19 shot-stopper Keane has recently impressed on an emergency loan at Sheffield United.

Denise O’Sullivan is another injury concern for Ireland, but the centurion midfielder insisted she was “making progress” from a knee injury as she returned to training last week.

Leanne Kiernan also missed Liverpool’s WSL game at the weekend with a foot issue, while Saoirse Noonan returned from a lay-off with a goal for Celtic.

Ward is due to name her latest Ireland squad in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Megan Campbell has departed her role as Bolton Wanderers assistant coach after less than two months.

Campbell joined Bolton in mid August where a statement said the 32-year-old would “combine her coaching commitments with the Whites alongside her playing career elsewhere”. She remains a free agent after being released by London City Lionesses this summer.