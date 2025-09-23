Denise O'Sullivan 'making progress' ahead of Ireland's crunch play-off

DENISE O’SULLIVAN HAS issued a positive injury update ahead of Ireland’s Nations League play-off against Belgium next month.

The Cork midfield maestro has been sidelined since 17 August, when she was withdrawn at half time of North Carolina Courage’s 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns in the US National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL].

The Courage captain had previously played every single minute of the club season, while she is one of Ireland’s most important players with 125 caps.

Her injury has been listed as “lower body” by North Carolina on the NWSL availability report, while the 31-year-old has been pictured with strapping on her right knee.

O’Sullivan has suffered several knee setbacks of late, having missed the USA friendlies in June while an MCL strain ruled her out for a period last year.

Any time away from the pitch is a long time for me. Excited to be back on the grass and making progress 🫰🏻 pic.twitter.com/OEy2XgZOWJ — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) September 23, 2025

“Any time away from the pitch is a long time for me,” O’Sullivan posted on X this evening.

“Excited to be back on the grass and making progress.”

The return to pitch training is a significant boost for Ireland ahead of their crunch double-header against Belgium next month.

Carla Ward’s side are targetting promotion to League A as they welcome the Red Flames to the Aviva Stadium on Friday, 24 October, before the return leg in Leuven four days later.

Another positive in recent days saw Ruesha Littlejohn sign for Crystal Palace. Also an experienced midfielder, Littlejohn made her Palace debut in their WSL 2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.