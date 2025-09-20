Boost for Ireland as experienced midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn joins Crystal Palace

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been boosted by the news that experienced midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has signed a one-year deal with Crystal Palace.

Ahead of next month’s Nations League double header with Belgium, the 35-year-old will now hope to build match fitness in the Womens’ Super League 2.

Littlejohn departed Shamrock Rovers in the Women’s League of Ireland at the end of June and had been without a club, although international boss Carla Ward still brought her on the summer tour of the United States.

With a wealth of experience throughout her 18-year career at clubs like Glasgow City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Celtic, Aston Villa and London City Lionesses, Littlejohn arrives in south London where Ireland teammates Hayley Nolan and Abbie Larkin are already established.

It means that Littlejohn’s fellow veteran, Megan Campbell, is now the only Ireland regular without a club, although the Drogheda native is a joint assistant coach with Bolton Wanderers Women.