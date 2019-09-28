Coutinho scores again as Bayern come out on top after five-goal thriller in Paderborn

Philippe Coutinho scored his second Bayern goal on Saturday.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO SCORED his first goal from open play to help Bayern Munich clinch a 3-2 win at Paderborn as they knocked RB Leipzig off the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern took advantage of Leipzig’s 3-0 home defeat to Schalke on Saturday to leapfrog their rivals and go a point clear at the top.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Bayern with an angled finish at the back post before Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time.

Goals from Kai Proger and Jamilu Collins gave Paderborn hope, but Robert Lewandowski’s strike that sandwiched those efforts ultimately proved decisive.

