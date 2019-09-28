This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coutinho scores again as Bayern come out on top after five-goal thriller in Paderborn

Bayern went top of the Bundesliga on Saturday after Philippe Coutinho helped Niko Kovac’s side to a 3-2 win.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 4:36 PM
Philippe Coutinho scored his second Bayern goal on Saturday.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

PHILIPPE COUTINHO SCORED his first goal from open play to help Bayern Munich clinch a 3-2 win at Paderborn as they knocked RB Leipzig off the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern took advantage of Leipzig’s 3-0 home defeat to Schalke on Saturday to leapfrog their rivals and go a point clear at the top. 

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Bayern with an angled finish at the back post before Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time.

Goals from Kai Proger and Jamilu Collins gave Paderborn hope, but Robert Lewandowski’s strike that sandwiched those efforts ultimately proved decisive.

