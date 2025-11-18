Grieving Cowboys remember Kneeland as they defeat Raiders

AN EMOTIONAL DAK Prescott threw four touchdowns as the grieving Dallas Cowboys scored a 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in the NFL giants’ first game since the death of team-mate Marshawn Kneeland.

The Cowboys were plunged into mourning earlier this month after 24-year-old Kneeland was found dead from an apparent suicide on 6 November following a police pursuit.

A poignant return to action for the Cowboys at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas saw both teams remember Kneeland with a moment of silence before kick-off.

Both Raiders and Cowboys players wore shirts honoring Kneeland during pre-game warm-ups, with the Raiders jerseys carrying the number “988″ of a suicide prevention helpline.

Prescott, whose elder brother Jace took his own life at the age of 31 in 2020, wore a wristband bearing the words “One Love”, an expression often used by Kneeland.

“I have no better peace than being on this field, and I know that’s the same for a lot of guys out here,” Prescott told ESPN afterwards.

“It was a blessing to be out here, this is where the healing happens for me. We love Marshawn, we’re going to continue to shine a light for him and we’re blessed to continue his light for him,” the Dallas quarterback added.

Prescott oversaw a comfortable win for the Cowboys, who had won only three of nine games before Monday’s fixture in Las Vegas.

After the Raiders edged into an early 6-3 lead thanks to two first-quarter field goals from Daniel Carlson, Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense took over in the second quarter.

Prescott reeled off touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and George Pickens in quick succession to push the Cowboys into a 24-6 lead, with the Raiders only able to muster a further Carlson field goal before half-time.

Prescott then led a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, connecting with Ryan Flournoy from close range to keep the points flowing and make it 31-9.

Tre Tucker grabbed a consolation touchdown for Las Vegas before Dallas’s final points came from a safety.

While the Cowboys (4-5-1) have an uphill battle to force their way into the postseason reckoning — they trail the 8-2 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East — Prescott believes Dallas can mount a charge for the playoffs.

“The confidence that these men have, the way that we played tonight,” said Prescott. “Our brotherhood has been tested and it’s time for us to answer that challenge and honour Marshawn with each and every snap.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports: