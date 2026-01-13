Good news for Munster and Ireland on Craig Casey's shoulder injury

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Craig Casey’s shoulder injury is not as bad as initially feared, with the scrum-half not yet ruled out of contention for this weekend’s Champions Cup pool closer against Castres.

Casey suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss away to Toulon, with Munster boss Clayton McMillan stating the issue looked “reasonably serious” post-game – sparking fears the Limerick native could be a doubt for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Advertisement

However the latest update from Munster is that the injury is a more short-term problem, with the province stating the 26-year-old could even be fit to play this weekend following further assessment.

Casey injured his shoulder in Toulon. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The same applies to hooker Diarmuid Barron, who is recovering from a knee problem sustained in France.

In further good news, Jean Kleyn (calf) and Oli Jager (head) are both available for selection for Saturday’s clash with Castres.

Paddy Patterson (head) and Calvin Nash (shoulder/head) are both unavailable, while Tom Ahern will be assessed after pulling out of the Toulon game with a neck problem.

With Patterson unavailable, Ethan Coughlan could be in line for his first Champions Cup start should Casey not be passed fit. Academy scrum-half Jake O’Riordan could also come into the matchday 23 as an option.