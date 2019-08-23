Eamon O'Shea's Tipp hurling impact - 'This lad has dealt with some of the best players ever'

AFTER TIPPERARY’S RISE to the hurling summit last Sunday, Eamon O’Shea was singled out for specific praise.

Liam Sheedy was keen to place a spotlight on the role of O’Shea, the 2010 All-Ireland winning coach who then took the main reins himself for the three seasons spanning 2013 to 2015.

O’Shea returned to assist the current Tipperary squad in February, his influence aiding their progression throughout the summer.

His club-mate will captain Tipperary’s latest pursuit of All-Ireland glory tomorrow night when they face Cork in the Bord Gáis Energy U20 decider.

Craig Morgan got to work with O’Shea last season, involved with Kilruane MacDonaghs as they won the North Tipperary divisional title for the first time in 28 years.

“Billy O’Shea is our manager with Kilruane seniors and stuff. Eamon was involved with us last year with the seniors, it is great to be able to get guidance and advice from lads like the calibre of that.

“When he came in first you think that this lad has worked with some of the best hurlers that have ever played for Tipperary. I suppose it is a bit surreal at the time. This lad has dealt with some of the best players ever, like Lar Corbett and all of the rest of them. It was great to be able to listen to him and his views of the game.

“Being able to take in what he sees, you wouldn’t understand yourself until he says it. It was brilliant to be able to get him coaching us for last year.”

Eamon O'Shea celebrates Tipperary's victory over Kilkenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Shea’s coaching input was part of a strong Kilruane representation in the Tipperary setup.

“Niall O’Meara got the goal, Cian Darcy was on the panel as well. Jerome is on both and we’ve Kian O’Kelly on the U20 panel as well. So it’s great for the club. We wouldn’t be here without them. Hopefully we can pay them back by winning this U20 and bring that cup back to Cloughjordan.”

Morgan feels Tipperary’s U20 crew can feed off last Sunday’s senior success with three of their players involved.

“You’ve Jake that’s on our panel now this year coming on and making a good impact like he did. You’ve Jerry (Jerome Cahill) and Paddy Cadell as well. They’ll come back to us now this week.

“They’re three good leaders on our team and they’re an inspiration to us. Having the three boys with us to bring in their experience of what they’ve learned last week and bring it into our final as well.”

Tipperary renew acquaintances with familiar opponents in Cork tomorrow evening with their support behind them likely to swell on the back of the Liam MacCarthy Cup victory.

“At minor we had two great battles with Cork in Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Rinn. We’d the draw in Semple Stadium and they beat us in the replay. Last year as well they beat us in the Munster final and we pipped them in the All-Ireland final. It’s going to be a good battle for us again.

“It was great for Tipp people to have a senior team winning the All-Ireland and now the U20 team in the All-Ireland final the week after. The Tipp public are on a high and hopefully we can bring a good support now next weekend and hopefully finish the year on a high for Tipp, it’d be great.”

