This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

India youngster handed 8-month drugs ban after cough-syrup mix-up

Prithvi Shaw will be banned from cricket until mid-November, his suspension having been backdated to March.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 667 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4746829
India opener Prithvi Shaw.
India opener Prithvi Shaw.
India opener Prithvi Shaw.

INDIA OPENER PRITHVI Shaw has been given an eight-month ban for a doping violation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed.

According to a statement released by the ICC, the 19-year-old “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can commonly be found in cough syrups”.

Shaw accepted his charge from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and explained the substance was present in an over-the-counter remedy he bought to treat a respiratory tract infection.

The 19-year-old, who scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies last October, will be banned until 15 November as his punishment is backdated to 16 March.

Following his impressive introduction at international level, Shaw suffered an ankle injury while fielding during a warm-up game on India’s tour of Australia and played no part in the tourists’ 2-1 Test series win.

Shaw will miss India’s series in the West Indies and at home to South Africa, although he will be available for the second Test of the subsequent two-match rubber against Bangladesh.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie