Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign new two-year contract at Al-Nassr

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS close to agreeing a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The 40-year-old Portugal captain’s deal was due to expire at the end of June.

Ronaldo posted on social media “the chapter is over” following Al-Nassr’s final league game of the season last month, fuelling speculation that he was to leave the Riyadh club.

But it’s understood that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now set to stay in Saudi Arabia.

The forward joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.

Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and netted 35 last season to win the SPL’s Golden Boot award for top scorer.

Al-Nassr are currently without a manager after parting company with Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.

Former AC Milan and Inter boss Pioli, who was appointed in September, led Al-Nassr to a third-placed finish in the SPL last season, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.