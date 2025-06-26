The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign new two-year contract at Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO IS close to agreeing a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
The 40-year-old Portugal captain’s deal was due to expire at the end of June.
Ronaldo posted on social media “the chapter is over” following Al-Nassr’s final league game of the season last month, fuelling speculation that he was to leave the Riyadh club.
But it’s understood that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now set to stay in Saudi Arabia.
The forward joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.
Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and netted 35 last season to win the SPL’s Golden Boot award for top scorer.
Al-Nassr are currently without a manager after parting company with Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.
Former AC Milan and Inter boss Pioli, who was appointed in September, led Al-Nassr to a third-placed finish in the SPL last season, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.
Al Nassr Another Chapter Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer