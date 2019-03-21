This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus avoid US tour in case Ronaldo is detained over rape investigation - report

The Italian champions will instead play their pre-season matches in Asia, according to the New York Times.

By AFP Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 6:01 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo lining out for Juventus in the Champions League.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo lining out for Juventus in the Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo lining out for Juventus in the Champions League.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S JUVENTUS will play the pre-season International Champions Cup in Asia and not in the United States amid the Portugal star’s rape investigation there, the New York Times has reported.

Most of the matches take place in the United States but organisers are planning to play Juventus’ elsewhere amid Ronaldo’s legal case, eliminating the risk of the Portuguese star being detained by authorities in the US as part of their investigations, the newspaper reported.

Juventus have confirmed their participation in the event with the official programme to be unveiled on 27 March.

Juventus’ games will “mostly likely be in China and Singapore”, where they will be joined by Premier League teams Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the New York Times said.

Ronaldo, 34, has denied allegations made by former model Kathryn Mayorga that he sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Las Vegas police asked Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample in January as part of their investigation into rape allegations made against him.

Contacted by AFP, a spokeswoman for Juventus said that “going east to Asia was normal after spending recent preseasons in the United States”.

Juventus signed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for €100 million last summer from Real Madrid and pay him a €31m annual salary.

The team are on track for an eighth consecutive Italian league title, while his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid sent them through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, rejoined his Portugal team-mates this week ahead of Euro 2020 qualifying, as they begin their title defence, following a nine-month absence from the national team.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland's disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby's new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

