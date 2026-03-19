Troy Parrott scores in Prague one week out from World Cup play-off

TROY PARROTT HAS scored against Czech opposition in Prague, as he looks to help AZ Alkmaar into the Conference League quarter-finals ahead of Ireland’s World Cup play-off next week.

The Irish striker turned home just before the hour mark against Sparta Prague at epet Arena to continue his excellent form.

Troy Parrott scores against Czech opposition ahead of next week's massive game 🦜



The Irishman strikes from close range to put AZ Alkmaar 4-1 up on aggregate 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/j2cBeyKEjz — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) March 19, 2026

He added an unselfish assist as AZ made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute, before making way for Mexx Meerdink three minutes later.

AZ lead 4-0 on the night, and 6-1 on aggregate, as the 80th minute nears.

That's filthy from Troy Parrott 😮‍💨



An incredible touch from the Irishman before providing Ro-Zangelo Daal with a simple finish 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/tUtmC11heF — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) March 19, 2026

Parrott has now scored 27 goals in all competitions at club level this season, having bagged a brace in AZ’s 2-1 first-leg win last Thursday. He scored and producing two assists amid a 4-0 Eredivisie victory over Heracles on Sunday.

The Dubliner goes into next Thursday’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Czechia in Prague, with five goals in his last two international games against Portugal and Hungary.

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AEK Larnaca 1

Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace win 2-1 on aggregate

Ismaila Sarr celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

ISMAILA SARR BOOKED Crystal Palace a Conference League quarter-final meeting with Fiorentina with the extra-time winner in their 2-1 victory at nine-man AEK Larnaca to settle the tie by the same score on aggregate.

The Senegal international also opened the scoring in the 13th minute at the home of the second-placed Cypriot First Division side, where the visitors emerged with more attacking intent than last week’s lacklustre Selhurst Park draw.

Enric Saborit powered home a header to draw the sides level in the 63rd minute, then made things much harder for his team-mates when he was sent off for tugging Sarr down 10 minutes later.

Sarr finally broke the deadlock from a Palace corner in the ninth minute of the first period of added time, and came within inches of a hat-trick when he clipped the crossbar twice before the final whistle.

The hosts played out the closing minutes with nine men after Petros Ioannou was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on second-half substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, who appeared alongside January club record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen for the first time