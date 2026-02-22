Crystal Palace leave it late to secure vital win against Wolves

Premier League 2pm results

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool

Sunderland 1-3 Fulham

EVANN GUESSAND SCORED a last-gasp winner as Crystal Palace secured a 1-0 Premier League victory over 10-man Wolves at Selhurst Park to ease the pressure on manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace came into the contest having won just one of their previous 15 matches across all competitions and avoided falling to a first-half deficit when captain Dean Henderson saved Tolu Arokodare’s 43rd-minute penalty.

Wolves went down to 10 men in the 61st minute when Ladislav Krejci was sent off following a second yellow card, moments after he was first booked.

Guessand broke the deadlock on the stroke of normal time with his first goal in a Palace shirt, lifting a sour mood in south London that was compounded by Thursday night’s disappointing Conference League draw at Zrinjski Mostar.

Elsewhere, Raul Jimenez scored twice as Fulham ended a three-match losing Premier League run with a 3-1 triumph at Sunderland.

Neither goalkeeper was particularly troubled in a lacklustre first half, but both sides were handed injury worries with Sunderland duo Nordi Mukiele and Jocelin Ta Bi unable to continue and Kevin forced off for the Cottagers just before half-time.

The game burst into life after the break when Jimenez’s header broke the deadlock, and seven minutes later he doubled the visitors’ advantage from a penalty.

Sunderland responded 14 minutes from time when Enzo Le Fee converted from the spot, but Fulham restored their two-goal lead in the 85th minute through Alex Iwobi.

The result saw Marco Silva’s team become only the second side to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light this season, with Regis Le Bris’ men slipping to their third straight league loss.