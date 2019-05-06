Magic Monday in store on big day for Irish racing at the revamped Curragh

The Curragh stages its first race day of 2019 on Bank Holiday Monday.

MONDAY MARKS an important day for Irish racing with the Curragh opening its doors to the public where racegoers will get a glimpse of the fruits of just over two years work that has elevated the famous racecourse to the Grade A facility it deserves to be.

A four-runner Mooresbridge Stakes may not appeal to many, but with O’Brien’s duo of Magical and Flag Of Honour taking on last year’s Irish Derby winner Latrobe, trained by son Joseph, as well as Jessica Harrington’s improver The King, the small but select field has the ingredients to be a suitable showpiece.

Magical has already accounted for stablemate Flag Of Honour and Latrobe when running out an impressive winner of the Alleged Stakes on her reappearance at Naas last month, and she’s expected to go off a short price.

Michael O’Callaghan’s is hopeful I Am Superman can continue on an upward curve that could lead to a run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas when his three-year-old lines up in the Listed Coolmore Churchill Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes (3.00) over 7f.

What looked an ambitious target now appears to be a logical one for a colt who has impressed in his two starts this season, most recently in winning a premier handicap at Naas in the style of a rapidly progressive colt.

British raiders Indian Blessing, trained by Ed Walker, and the Mick Channon-trained Dan’s Dream head the weights for the Group 3 Coolmore Gleneagles Irish EBF Athasi Stakes (3.35) over 7f.

With racing off at 1.50, the ground at the new-look Curragh is good to yielding.

Down Royal stages an interesting card, with the feature Belfast Live Hurdle going off at 3.20.

Fresh from his best season yet, Henry de Bromhead will be hoping to land the prize with talented dual-purpose horse Daybreak Boy, who races for the first time since finishing down the field at Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott has many good chances, including with Farcals, the former Triumph Hurdle winner, who tackles fences for the first time in public in the Daily Mirror Beginners Chase.

With racing off at 2.10, the ground at Down Royal is good.

Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post.

