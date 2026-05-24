Precise turns the tables to take 1,000 Guineas at Curragh

PRECISE FOLLOWED IN the footsteps of last year’s winner Lake Victoria by leaving Newmarket disappointment in the past to land the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas in decisive fashion.

Sent off favourite for the opening fillies Classic of the season despite a less than ideal preparation, a lack of fitness ultimately told on the Rowley Mile as Wayne Lordan and True Love stormed to 1000 Guineas glory.

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Jettisoned by Ryan Moore who switched to the Newmarket winner and 4-6 favourite for the Curragh equivalent, it proved a different story this time around for the daughter of Starspangledbanner who was the mount of Lordan and sent off 4-1 to add to her impressive juvenile haul.

With True Love following the pace set by Charlie Appleby’s raider Abashiri amongst the cluster on the far rail, it looked like Moore’s decision to ride the favourite would prove justified as she hit the front travelling well heading down to the furlong marker.

However, she had no answer to Precise’s blistering acceleration inside the final furlong as Aidan O’Brien’s charge claimed Classic redemption by two and a half lengths.

Meanwhile, Almaqam registered the top-level success Ed Walker had been craving with an utterly brilliant display in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Often left despairing over ground conditions with his star middle-distance performer, who ended last season by finishing third behind Calandagan and Ombudsman in the Champion Stakes, Walker headed into the lion’s den of the Curragh for the five-year-old’s first outing of the campaign and was duly rewarded.

Sent off 13-2 in the hands of Kieran Shoemark, the bay’s rider was bullish from the off as he rolled forward and got his mount in the prime position to accelerate for home in the straight.

He then advertised every ounce of his class to lead home an all-British one-two-three, with George Scott’s Bay City Roller two lengths behind in second and Roger Varian’s Saddadd, Almaqam’s half-brother, in third.

As well as it being Almaqam’s first strike in Group One company, it was Shoemark’s first since Friendly Soul’s Prix de l’Opera triumph on Arc day in 2024 and a first for Walker since Makarova’s Abbaye triumph on the same Parisian afternoon.