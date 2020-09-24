Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool thrash Lincoln to set up Arsenal showdown

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool

LIVERPOOL TEENAGER CURTIS Jones stole the spotlight from new signing Diogo Jota’s debut with two goals and a starring role in a 7-2 Carabao Cup victory over League One Lincoln.

Jota, signed from Wolves for €45 million (£41m) on Saturday, was handed his first appearance with 33 second-half minutes but the 19-year-old from Toxteth had already done the damage.

Jones scored Liverpool’s third and fourth goals before half-time, both cutting in from the left to curl in right-footed shots, and was the visitors’ main creative force in midfield.

He also won the free-kick from which Xherdan Shaqiri whipped in the opener – his first goal in over nine months – with Takumi Minamino continuing his promising start to the season with a first-time shot after Lewis Montsma had given away possession playing out from the back.

All of Liverpool’s four first-half goals were scored from at least 20 yards but this was no pot-shot contest, there was plenty of quality football on show.

Eighteen seconds after the break Minamino added another, following in Harvey Elliott’s smothered effort, then Marko Grujic scored his first for the club four and half years after joining, and Divock Origi wrapped things up with his ninth goal in 12 League Cup ties late on.

However, Tayo Edun and Montsma gave a somewhat significant Lincoln contingent in the stands for a behind-closed-doors game at the LNER Stadium something to cheer by briefly making it 5-1 and 6-2.

Liverpool host Arsenal in the fourth round next Thursday, just three days after the sides meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap — son of former Ireland international Rory — scored on his Manchester City debut as the holders beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Delap opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium on 18 minutes but Bournemouth levelled just four minutes later through Sam Sturridge before Phil Foden sealed City’s progress 15 minutes from time.

At Ashton Gate, Aston Villa beat hosts Bristol City 3-0 thanks to goals from Anwar El-Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins.

