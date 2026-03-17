Šulc and Schick in as Czechia name squad for World Cup play-off against Ireland

CZECHIA MANAGER MIROSLAV Koubek has named a 25-player squad for their 2027 World Cup play-off semi-final against Ireland in Prague next Thursday.

Big hitters Pavel Šulc (Lyon) and Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) have shaken off recent injury concerns to be included, while West Ham’s Tomáš Souček is among the other recognisable names selected.

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Squad announcement for the World Cup 2026 play-offs. 🇨🇿⚽ https://t.co/rgjDYZFeby — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) March 17, 2026

Experienced midfielder Vladimír Darida returns to the squad after a five-year layoff, having last featured in the Euro 2020 quarter-final defeat to Denmark in July 2021.

Denis Višinsky, meanwhile, receives his first call-up, and the FC Viktoria Plzeň midfielder is among 14 home-based players in the squad.

Vaclav Cerny is a notable absentee, having scored twice for the Czechs in the group stages of qualifying. The 28-year-old Beşiktaş winger recently spent a stint at Rangers.

Heimir Hallgrímsson is due to name his Ireland squad on Thursday morning.

The winner will host either Denmark or North Macedonia in the play-off final on Tuesday week, 31 March, where a ticket to this summer’s World Cup will be up for grabs.