Stand-in centre forward Daizen Maeda's hat-trick helps Celtic prevail

STAND-IN centre-forward Daizen Maeda netted a hat-trick as a much-changed Celtic eased past Raith Rovers in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

Yang Hyun-jun produced a goal and two assists and Luke McCowan was also on target as Brendan Rodgers’ clinical side eased into the quarter-finals with a 5-0 home win.

Maeda was the star of the show to take his tally to six goals inside a week as he again showed he could help Celtic cope with the exit of Kyogo Furuhashi and their failure to bring in a replacement striker ahead of the transfer deadline.

However, an injury to Paulo Bernardo meant the tie was not a complete success for the holders as they warmed up for Wednesday’s Champions League knockout phase play-off against Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese midfielder walked off before the half-hour mark after suffering a lower leg problem.

Rodgers made nine changes following the 6-0 midweek win over Dundee with only captain Callum McGregor and Maeda – who is suspended for the first leg against Bayern – keeping their place.

The Celtic rearguard was the most unfamiliar part of the team. Finland goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo made his debut as Kasper Schmeichel rested with a back issue and Jeffrey Schlupp made his first start following his loan move from Crystal Palace.

The left-back made some decent forays forward and quickly adapted to the tactical demands by drifting into the centre of the park when required.

Centre-back Dane Murray made his second Celtic start – three-and-a-half years after his first – and Maik Nawrocki later came off the bench to make his second appearance of the season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Adam Idah and Greg Taylor were handed complete rests ahead of Celtic’s first Champions League knockout stage encounter for 12 years.

Celtic got off to a flying start when Maeda netted inside six minutes. Raith centre-backs Euan Murray and Paul Hanlon dealt with the initial pass into the Japan attacker but both chased the loose ball and Bernardo set up Maeda to sweep home from 18 yards.

McGregor soon curled a shot off the bar from 25 yards but Barry Robson’s side settled down and forced Sinisalo into his first save when Jamie Gullan’s lofted ball sent Josh Mullin in behind. The Finn pushed Mullin’s attempted lob past for a corner.

Reo Hatate replaced Bernardo during a quiet period in the game and Maeda had a goal disallowed for offside before doubling Celtic’s lead in first-half stoppage time. Rovers were caught on the break following their corner and Yang squared for the Japanese forward to net.

Yang set up another goal 90 seconds into the second half when he made space to drive in a cross which McCowan flicked home.

The South Korean winger got his second goal of the season in the 56th minute when he guided a controlled half-volley low into the net from Anthony Ralston’s deep cross.

Maeda was back in his usual wide position following the introduction of Johnny Kenny when he notched his treble and his 50th Celtic goal.

McCowan drove a low cross to the back post and Maeda got there first to knock home from close range.