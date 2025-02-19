GAA announce Dalata Hotel Group as U20 football sponsors for next 5 years

DALATA HOTEL GROUP are the new sponsors of the GAA U20 football championship.

Ireland’s largest hotel operator announced a five-year sponsorship today, with the championship to be titled the ‘Dalata Hotel Group GAA U20 Football Championship’.

Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, commented: “This is an extremely proud and exciting time for us as we announce our five-year sponsorship of the GAA U20 Football Championship. Dalata’s difference has always been our people and the same can be said for those who elevate the game of football.”

GAA President Jarlath Burns added: “The GAA is delighted to welcome Dalata Hotel Group as the new title sponsor of our U20 Football Championship. Dalata’s involvement in the U20’s reaffirms its dedication to fostering the development of young talent, and promoting the values of teamwork, commitment, and innovation.

“At the GAA, we pride ourselves on nurturing talent both on and off the field, and this partnership reflects those values.”

To coincide with the sponsorship, Dalata Hotel Group unveiled a campaign entitled ‘For Difference Makers’, which will shine a light on the exceptional people whose commitment and hard work becomes the difference that makes the difference.