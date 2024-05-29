'It would drive me insane' - Damien Duff has no interest in Ireland job

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS becoming Republic of Ireland manager does not interest him and his only ambition right now is to win silverware with Shelbourne.

In an interview with Richie Sadlier for the Second Captains podcast, the Tolka Park boss admitted that the prospect of taking on the international job would drive him “insane” and he has no desire to take a job in England for at least six or seven years while his two children are still in school.

Duff has taken Shels to the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division and could deliver the club’s first top flight title in 18 years. He was outspoken earlier this week about the FAI’s handling of appointing a permanent manager as well as the future of John O’Shea who was named in interim charge for a second time ahead of next month’s friendlies with Hungary and Portugal.

Duff, who earned 100 caps for his country, previously revealed how he was contacted by a third party at the start of the FAI’s search process last year and stressed again how the Ireland job wouldn’t entice him away from his current role having previously experienced the working dynamics while an assistant coach on Stephen Kenny’s staff.

“No, it would drive me insane. Here, I had the eight, nine months with Stephen and you’re in an office everyday doing nothing. Just pottering around. Here, I love a siesta, going back to bed. No, there is nothing better than going in and being with the players, our players.

“It’s special, it’s beautiful, you’re building bonds everyday, whereas what do international coaches, managers do? They might fly over and meet the player at the training ground.

“Are you really building a bond? Nah, you build bonds on Friday nights here in Ireland, Monday nights. In England Saturday afternoon. It doesn’t interest me whatsoever [to manage Ireland] because I’m learning too much at the moment.”

When pressed if it was something more likely to interest him in the future, Duff added: “Not really. I honestly don’t look beyond tomorrow, and I’m poor at that. As a player I knew what I wanted. Now, post [playing] career, I didn’t know what I wanted. People have criticised me. ‘Oh, you’re a coach now, do you want to manage in England, do you want to manage Ireland? No, I’m just happy where I am. It’s not a right mindset, I don’t think it’s a good mindset, but I am incredibly happy just working with special, special people everyday at Shelbourne.

“To look that far ahead, do I want to manage Ireland? Do you know what? I just want to win trophies with Shelbourne. That is the ambition. Would I go to England? I’ve no interest. My kids have six, seven years left in school. Celtic was bloody amazing, a special time of my life the learning I got, I was spoiled but I’m not leaving my kids again when they’re this young.

“Maybe that’s why I don’t look too far down the line with ambition and Ireland manager. If you’re happy, why change? I don’t know.”