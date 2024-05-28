'I don’t feel that’s the case' - O'Shea says he hasn't been hung out to dry by FAI

JOHN O’SHEA HAS rejected Damien Duff’s assertion that he has been “hung out to dry” by the FAI after agreeing to take interim charge of the Republic of Ireland for a second time.

The Shelbourne manager, who has labelled the lengthy process of appointing a permanent international boss as “embarrassing”, said he would not have answered the association’s call for next month’s friendlies with Hungary and Portugal.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t take it the second time. They have left him out to dry. He is just hanging around – ‘am I getting it, am I not?’” Duff said in an interview with Richie Sadlier that is to be aired in full on Second Captains tomorrow.

O’Shea, speaking at today’s press conference to name his 26-man squad for the games, insisted he had no issue with Duff making his feelings known but did not agree he had been put in an awkward situation.

“Damien is entitled to his opinion. I haven’t seen the full [interview]. As I’m sure when you see the full quotes and the full story etc, but no, I don’t feel that’s the case. Damien is more than entitled to his opinion,” he said.

FAI interim chief executive David Courell admitted earlier this month that O’Shea was still under consideration for the job on a permanent basis and the former Ireland defender added: “The guarantee I have been given is that I’m in charge for the Hungary and Portugal games. That is what I’m fully focused on.

“Me and the staff are fully focused on it now for the next two weeks to hopefully get wins in the games. First and foremost we will focus on Hungary which will be a tough test, but one we’re hoping we can get a good result from at the Aviva

“Good results will always strengthen your hand for anything,” O’Shea said. “Football is a results business. Hopefully that’s the case, but let’s just wait and see.

[The games] are very important to Hungary and Portugal because they are going to a major tournament, as we as a country want to be doing, we want to be playing against teams who are preparing us for a major tournament.

“We’re doing that this time around and hopefully we can put on a good performance which will lead to good results.”

O’Shea also confirmed that director of football Marc Canham will once again be part of the international camp for the next two weeks, first in Dublin ahead of the 4 June clash before flying out to Portugal to prepare for the friendly seven days later.

And for those players wishing to seek clarity on the future of the manager O’Shea reckons there will be no issues.

“Marc will be in the camp, like he was the last time for practically all the days we were in. I am sure if he feels the need to speak to the players. Obviously I will as well, but if he feels the need to do that he definitely will.

“If he speaks to Séamus [Coleman] or some of the more senior lads, or if any of the lads have any issues they will come and talk to me as well, hopefully. I am sure Marc will be in the hotel every day, involved, chatting to people and trying to find out more about the players too.

“I am trying to get a squad together to be more competitive and win international football matches. It is straightforward for me.”

O’Shea has been able to entice Leicester City’s Tom Cannon into the senior set-up after the English-born striker opted to assess his international options following an impressive breakthrough with Ireland’s U21s.

“I spoke to Tom a couple of times. I tried to get him in for the March window if possible. Seeing Tom with the U21s, I know what a talent he is, what type of striker he is. I spoke to him and his agent as well and said ‘take your time, and when you are ready just get back in touch with me.’ Thankfully they did and we were able to have another conversation,” O’Shea said.

“He was with his family when I spoke to him and they were very proud and very happy to be committing to the Republic of Ireland. I can only take a person at the conversation we had. He’s looking forward to it and excited to come in for these two games. Let’s wait and see, I’m sure it will be the case that he will be committed.”

Experienced midfielder Alan Browne is not included as he is out of contract with Preston and trying to secure his club future while Festy Ebosele has to overcome “physical issues” after his season with Udinese.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Hungary/Portugal

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), David Harrington (Fleetwood Town)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Stoke City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Celtic).

Forwards: Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Adam Idah (Celtic, on loan from Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Tom Cannon (Leicester City).