Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Advertisement

'I feel sorry for the young kid' - Damien Duff sympathy over cup final suspension

Derry City Sadou Diallomisses Sunday’s game.

1 hour ago 779 Views 0 Comments
Damien Duff.
Damien Duff.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHELBOURNE MANAGER DAMIEN Duff says he has huge sympathy for Derry City midfielder Sadou Diallo who misses Sunday’s showpiece FAI Cup Final due to suspension.

The Guinean-born Englishman was harshly sent off in Sunday’s final league game of the season as Derry lost 1-0 at home to Dundalk.

Diallo tangled with Dundalk defender Robbie McCourt and both received red cards.

Normally, automatic suspensions would be used up in the next game of the same competition. But as that was the final league game of the year it must be served in the next competitive match which is the cup final.

“I feel sorry for the young kid,” said Duff, who rates Diallo highly.

“He’a a fantastic player. One of his first games was against us and I was texting Ruaidhri (Higgins, Derry boss) after the game ‘Who is this guy?’.

“Speaking to Ruaidhri, he’s a pretty humble, religious boy.

“I saw the incident, it’s unfortunate. It’s a ridiculous rule.

“You look after yourself all year in the cup to help you play in the final and then told in the last league games if you get a red you miss the final.”

Mindful of such a scenario as his side lost 4-0 at St Patrick’s Athletic the same day, Duff substituted his creative midfielder Jack Moylan after he received a yellow card in the first half of their 4-0 defeat at Richmond Park.

“It’s separate all year, so it doesn’t make sense,” added Duff of the ruling.

“We were on tenterhooks on Sunday, a) for injuries and b) for someone getting sent off.

“It was ridiculous, but we had to adapt.”

Duff’s chief concern ahead of the decider is the fitness of talisman winger Shane Farrell who didn’t feature in Inchicore.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“He’s doing a bit of light work in gym and had a walk around the (Aviva) pitch yesterday, but as yet he’s not participated in a full training session.

“Am I worried? Of course, Yes. His biggest worry is putting on a suit as he’s not worn one in his life!

“But fingers crossed. He’s a living legend day at Shels. They love him. He loves the club.

“Is he out? No. I’ll do all I can to get him fit.”

He’d certainly rather swap a suit for a jersey on Sunday?

“Nice line. Say no more!” quipped Duff.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Buttner

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie