'I feel sorry for the young kid' - Damien Duff sympathy over cup final suspension

SHELBOURNE MANAGER DAMIEN Duff says he has huge sympathy for Derry City midfielder Sadou Diallo who misses Sunday’s showpiece FAI Cup Final due to suspension.

The Guinean-born Englishman was harshly sent off in Sunday’s final league game of the season as Derry lost 1-0 at home to Dundalk.

Diallo tangled with Dundalk defender Robbie McCourt and both received red cards.

Normally, automatic suspensions would be used up in the next game of the same competition. But as that was the final league game of the year it must be served in the next competitive match which is the cup final.

“I feel sorry for the young kid,” said Duff, who rates Diallo highly.

“He’a a fantastic player. One of his first games was against us and I was texting Ruaidhri (Higgins, Derry boss) after the game ‘Who is this guy?’.

“Speaking to Ruaidhri, he’s a pretty humble, religious boy.

“I saw the incident, it’s unfortunate. It’s a ridiculous rule.

“You look after yourself all year in the cup to help you play in the final and then told in the last league games if you get a red you miss the final.”

Mindful of such a scenario as his side lost 4-0 at St Patrick’s Athletic the same day, Duff substituted his creative midfielder Jack Moylan after he received a yellow card in the first half of their 4-0 defeat at Richmond Park.

“It’s separate all year, so it doesn’t make sense,” added Duff of the ruling.

“We were on tenterhooks on Sunday, a) for injuries and b) for someone getting sent off.

“It was ridiculous, but we had to adapt.”

Duff’s chief concern ahead of the decider is the fitness of talisman winger Shane Farrell who didn’t feature in Inchicore.

“He’s doing a bit of light work in gym and had a walk around the (Aviva) pitch yesterday, but as yet he’s not participated in a full training session.

“Am I worried? Of course, Yes. His biggest worry is putting on a suit as he’s not worn one in his life!

“But fingers crossed. He’s a living legend day at Shels. They love him. He loves the club.

“Is he out? No. I’ll do all I can to get him fit.”

He’d certainly rather swap a suit for a jersey on Sunday?

“Nice line. Say no more!” quipped Duff.