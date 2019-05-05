Irish underage international Crowley comes off the bench in Dutch Cup final defeat to Ajax

FORMER IRISH UNDERAGE international Daniel Crowley was a 62nd-minute substitute in Willem II’s 4-0 Dutch Cup final defeat to Ajax earlier today.

Crowley replaced Jordens Peters with his side already trailing their illustrious opponents 2-0, with Daley Blind and Klaas Jan-Huntelaar scoring within a minute of eachother before the break.

Rasmus Kristensen scores Ajax's fourth goal of today's cup final. Source: Imago/PA Images

Huntelaar then scored his second and Ajax’s third within five minutes of Crowley’s introduction, while Rasmus Kristensen made the scoreline emphatic 14 minutes from time.

Irish manager Mick McCarthy is believed to have gone to the game to scout Crowley, with a view to including him in the senior squad for an upcoming training camp in Portugal and the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Denmark and Gibraltar.

Crowley was a highly-touted prospect during his youth, which prompted Arsenal to part with a fee of £200,000 to sign him from Aston Villa at the age of 16.

A first-team breakthrough didn’t materialise with the Gunners, and while he did gain experience during loan spells at Barnsley and Oxford United, his career as a senior footballer never got off the ground in England.

Willem II brought him to the Dutch top flight last year and the skilful youngster has started to fulfil the promise that once led Jack Wilshere to declare that he’ll have “a big future” in the game.

Crowley, who was born in Coventry, has also represented England at underage level. However, in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, he declared his preference for an international career with Ireland.

“When I have gone away with England I have never felt like it was me” said Crowley, whose grandfather hails from Waterford. “You are not allowed [to have] an opinion for England. If you do you are seen to have a bad attitude.”

Ajax, meanwhile, remain on course for an astonishing treble. They lead PSV on goal difference with two games remaining in the Eredivisie and host Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final next Wednesday with a 1-0 lead already established from the first leg.