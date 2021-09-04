Dan Martin announces retirement from professional cycling at the end of the season

DAN MARTIN HAS announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Irishman has called time on his career after 14 years. He won five Grand Tour stage victories and had six top-10 finishes in Grand Tours.

“After 14 seasons as a professional cyclist, I have decided to call it a day,” the Irish Olympian said.

“Though this huge decision has taken much thought, I feel that the time is right to move on as I want to achieve so many other things in life.”

“In some ways, deciding to stop has been challenging and complex; it’s perhaps one of the biggest and most important decisions I have ever made; and in other ways, it’s been easy. Though I am still competitive, I’ve realised that racing has lost the fun element: the whole reason I race in the first place.

“I still love cycling and feel privileged to have called racing bikes, something I have relished since I was a kid, my ‘job.’ Through cycling, I have met so many amazing people who have enriched my life and shared some incredible experiences with them.

“Giving 100% to what I do has always been how I operate. Though I could continue racing for a few years to come, and for many, this would seem like the obvious thing to do; I am at a point where I’m ready to take on some exciting new challenges in life.”

Martin currently rides for Israel Start-Up Nation. As part of that team, he secured stage wins at the Vuelta a España in 2020 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021.

He will continue to compete until the end of this campaign and rides in the Tour of Britain which starts in Penzance on Sunday.

“I’m also looking forward to being more present as a father and husband at home and doing some simple things that are not compatible with the requirements of a cycling career, like going for a run with my wife,” he said.

“With the finish line in view, I’ve dug into training over the last few weeks and am looking forward to having an impact in my final few races and hopefully ending this period of my life in style.”