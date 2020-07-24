Adam Idah is consoled by Norwich City manager Daniel Farke after the recent defeat to West Ham United which confirmed the Canaries' relegation from the Premier League.

NORWICH CITY MANAGER Daniel Farke has reiterated his intention to take a cautious approach to the development of Adam Idah.

Despite the club’s struggles which saw them relegated with three games to spare, Idah continues to be restricted to brief cameos.

All but one of the Irish youngster’s 11 Premier League appearances this season have been made from the bench. However, he did make a big impression back in January by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-2 FA Cup win over Championship side Preston North End.

Idah will hope that Norwich’s relegation to the second tier for next season will increase his prospects of featuring more prominently for the Canaries, but Farke is remaining prudent when it comes to the progress of the 19-year-old striker.

“I am pretty strict with them and I can be harsh in training but when I think they are ready they will play,” he told The Pink Un when discussing Idah and 18-year-old Josh Martin. “I will protect them from any criticism or too much praise. They can’t let their standard drop.

“I don’t want them thinking about followers on Instagram or putting pictures on social media. That is not the real world. The real world is what you deliver on the pitch. If you throw them in at the wrong time the hype is unbelievably big.

“Adam had a fantastic performance at Preston but it was on a Championship level and they had the second or third choice keeper playing, who made some bad mistakes.

Idah completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot against Preston. Source: PA

“He has a bright future but after one performance, don’t over-praise a young lad or put too much expectation on him. I have no doubt he is prepared to play on a top level.

“Josh Martin also looks sharp and can play on this level, but these are short-term experiences when we introduce them at the end of a game right now. It is not 20 or 30 performances of an outstanding level.”

Idah, a Republic of Ireland U21 international, was rewarded with a new three-year contract by Norwich City ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

A disappointing campaign for the Carrow Road outfit concludes at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, with the Corkman’s chances of a rare start increased by the suspensions being served by Josip Drmic and Emi Buendia.

