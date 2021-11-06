Daniel Farke sacked after guiding Norwich City to first win of the season

NORWICH CITY HAVE sacked head coach Daniel Farke just hours after winning their first Premier League game of the season.

The German’s departure from Carrow Road was announced shortly after their 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Farke had been under increasing pressure after the Canaries failed to win any of their opening 10 games in the top flight this term. Backroom staff Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.

“All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

“Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”