Leeds close in on signing of Daniel James from Man United - reports

Daniel James in action for Manchester United against his prospective new employers, Leeds.

Daniel James in action for Manchester United against his prospective new employers, Leeds.

LEEDS UNITED ARE closing in on the signing of Daniel James from Manchester United on a permanent deal, according to multiple reports in the British media.

Welsh winger James, 23, has started two of three league games this season for the Old Trafford club, including their 5-1 victory over Leeds on the opening day of the season.

It has been reported by The Athletic among others that James will move to Elland Road for an initial fee of £25 million plus add-ons (believed to be worth a further £5m), meaning Man United will make a significant profit on the pacy attacker who they signed from Swansea two years ago for roughly £15m plus £3m in add-ons.

James joined the 20-time English champions in the summer of 2019, just six months after he appeared to be on the brink of signing for Leeds. He had even completed a medical for the Yorkshire club the previous January only for his move from Swansea to collapse on deadline.

Leeds will seek to avoid a similar outcome this time around, with The Athletic reporting that James will travel to the city tonight to complete an updated medical ahead of tomorrow night’s summer deadline.

James has managed nine goals and nine assists in 74 total appearances for Man United, but has rarely strung together a run of consistent starts since his debut season at the club.