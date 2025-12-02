Daniel Wiffen takes European Short Course bronze as McCartney reaches final

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS secured a bronze medal in the 400m Freestyle final at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland, while Ellie McCartney has reached the final of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke.
Wiffen, the defending champion in the event, clocked 3:37.02. Great Britain’s Jack McMillan won in 3:36.33, with Olympic champion Lukas Martens of Germany finishing second.
The 800m Freestyle world record holder and Olympic gold medallist, Wiffen led a tight race at the halfway mark.
Belfast man McMillan, who represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympic Games before switching to Great Britain in 2022, hit the front just after 300m.
Martens, who was in contention throughout, finished strong to place ahead of Wiffen on the podium.
“Honestly, I’m really happy,” Wiffen said, having returned to competitive action for the first time since appendix surgery.
“Taking that long out of the water and having that surgery process. And then having to come back and be at my best again. And all the stuff [with] moving to California, it’s amazing to be back on the podium again.
“Just a little bit gutted because I kind of died a bit. I wanted to go for that world record because we were so close. It was a great race, and two Northern Irish men on the podium.”
Reflecting further on the challenging year that he has come through, Wiffen added:
“You get that feeling coming out of surgery and then you’re like, ‘Am I ever going to be able to get back to my best? And sure, I was a second over but to get on the podium gives me another boost in training.
“I actually don’t mind a bronze medal. I got fourth place a couple of times and bronze is way nicer. I’m still happy.”
“Well, I said I wanted one gold and I’ve got two chances left so I hope I get one of them.”
Meanwhile, McCartney has booked her place in the final of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke after a brilliant performance. Swimming in the first of two semi-finals, McCartney clocked a superb 1:04.75 to take fifth place.
She was forced to wait until after the second semi-final before discovering that she was going through to the final in eighth place overall.
The Fermanagh native made her way to the semi-finals after coming fourth in her heat earlier today, touching the wall in 1:05.54.
John Shortt (8.10pm) is up next this evening for Ireland in the semi-final of the Men’s 200m Backstroke respectively.
