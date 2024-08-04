Daniel Wiffen wins a brilliant bronze, learns some lessons in the Olympic pool

HUBRIS.

noun (in Greek tragedy): excessive pride towards or defiance of the gods, leading to nemesis.

If a hero portrayed such confidence that he would attempt the impossible – read, immortal – the gods would show their wrath. A keen reminder of their mere human masses would be served.

For some time in the La Defense Arena in Paris tonight, it looked like a Greek tragedy was unfolding and Daniel Wiffen was cast as the hero to Bobby Finke’s Nemesis.

Wiffen’s confidence has been unfamiliar but not excessive. And he has backed up his declarations of intent with world championship wins, an Olympic gold medal and a world and Olympic record.

But as he told the world’s press on Tuesday that he was one of few swimmers not to be Finked, and that his plan for the 1,500m freestyle was not just to hit the wall first but to beat a 12-year-old world record, Nemesis circled.

“It’s definitely motivation,” Finke said of coming second to the Irish man in the 800m freestyle.

“I still want to get a gold medal, so I’m just gonna use it as fuel into the next race.”

And, god, did he.

Sun Yang, the Chinese swimmer who was followed by controversy after controversy (including a doping ban) through his career, clocked a 14:31.02 in London 2012 and it has remained on the books since.

Today, the 24-year-old American shaved less than half a second off it, writing his name into the annals of history with a time of 14.30.67.

Sun Yang has been Finked.

Was Wiffen’s own talk of world records premature? Part of his descent down the podium?

“I was trying to flip [it] in my head – that I need to aim for this world record and I was right,” explained Wiffed after the savage race.

“I did say it was going to take a world record to win and, you know, I wish I was the one doing it, but I mean, I can’t ask for anything more. You know, I’m on the podium.”

Maybe the Greek gods came for him too early. It was, in fact, a Herculean effort to write that bronze ending, ensuring a second Olympic medal for himself and Ireland in the pool.

“I dived in, I thought I was in great position, me and Greg [Paltrinieri] were level, I was ready.

“Three hundred metres in I see a leg kick out about two, three metres ahead and I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be very painful now’.”

Trying, pushing, digging deep. It wasn’t working. The 750m relentlessness didn’t come. The 1,000m move didn’t arrive. The splits between the Armagh man and his American and Italian rivals got longer, not shorter.

“I was catching in the middle and then to be honest, I just kind of blew up because it was probably a bit too much today to catch. But you learn from these races and I’ll take it under my belt. I’m happy I didn’t come fourth and the bronze medal is great.”

The country is only becoming acquainted with Wiffen, a 23-year-old student from Magheralin, and has gotten to know just his winning side. The bombast, the salesman (subscribe to his YouTube channel here), the world and Olympic champion.

But swim meets are long, attritional and often not as smooth as Wiffen’s stroke. They get choppy by the end. And this was the biggest meet of them all. Wiffen was, contrary to most pre-race interviews, the most nervous he’s ever been.

“To be honest, I know I come across I don’t get nervous, but I was like just shitting myself, honestly when I’m walking out every time,” he told journalists this evening. “And I’m so happy to be done because I don’t have to deal with these nerves for a long time now, until the next competition.

“I’m pretty proud of myself that I was able to walk out and put together two good performances in finals.”

Ireland will be as proud of Wiffen as America is grateful for Finke.

Sports Illustrated blared from its social media channels today: ‘US men’s swimming is in danger of not winning an individual Olympic gold medal for the first time in 120 years. No pressure, Bobby Finke.’

That pressure spurred him to the fastest performance of all time across a grueling 1,500m. He did not falter once, going out front fast and staying there, fending off the mini challenges from the greatly experienced Paltrinieri.

His was not an act of god but of grit, determination and experience. And maybe a little of doing what is right.

“That world record needed to go. Nobody wanted to see it on the stats anymore,” Wiffen repeated a number of times post-race.

The gods had got something right tonight.