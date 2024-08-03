Daniel Wiffen wants another Olympic gold medal and a World Record, and he's not shy about it

“I LOVE OLYMPIC gold medalists,” he tells us after securing a chance to bag another of his own.

Daniel Wiffen has asked for an autograph off US sprinter Noah Lyles under the presumption he will win the 100m event at Stade de France tomorrow night.

“Well, I don’t know when he’s up, but he’ll probably win.”

The swimmer won’t get to see the much-hyped event as he’ll be busy not only trying to win the 1,500m freestyle at the same time but also endeavouring to break the world record.

“I’ll give you a little insight,” he says, charmingly, after finishing as the fastest qualifier in this morning’s 1,500m heats. “I mean, I’m going to try to have a crack at this world record. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But I think personally it’s going to take that to win gold.”

The time of 14:31.02 he has to chase down was set by Chinese swimmer Sun Yang at London 2012. That’s about three seconds faster than his current personal best and Irish national record.

Told he was inside that pace at times during today’s heat, he responded: “Well, if you’re saying I was inside the pace and I didn’t feel like I was, maybe it is possible. I guess we’ll see tomorrow night.”

His race today saw him finish in 14:40.34, his strokes smooth, pace steady and tactics controlled.

A gold and his name written into history books as Ireland’s first male Olympic medalist, Wiffen admits the 800m freestyle win has energised and fatigued him simultaneously.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel like I was carrying a bit of fatigue still. I mean, I haven’t really slept properly since the 800m. I mean, I’m still sleeping like eight hours, it’s just not a perfect sleep,” he explained.

Sleep is on his mind not just because of the tiredness but also his awareness of how Sun Yang prepared for the games 12 years’ ago with “a lot of it”.

In the positive column for the 800m (now at the back of his mind), it has allowed him to be “so happy” as he readies himself to go again.

“I’m looking at it as I haven’t won anything and I’m going in with the same attitude I went in with to the 800 final and yeah, that’s exactly what’s gonna happen.”

His gold medal status has also meant more attention in the athletes’ village, with people asking for photos and advice, something he’s starting to enjoy.

Picking up on the reporters’ need for fresh copy after a week of the games, Wiffen smiles and says, “I actually think I’m probably like one of the most famous Olympic champions.”

Riffing on being asked about his glasses by an American journalist earlier in the week, he adds: “Maybe I’ve got a distinct look about me, because I think every sport comes up to me in the dining hall and asks for photos. I feel like Simone Biles.”

Returning to the swimming momentarily, he says there has also been an impact in the pool.

“Yeah, it does feel different [being a medalist], but as I said, I’m just trying not to think about it because I really want this 1,500m gold and to came home with the medal, that was my aspiration.”

Always up-front about his preferred event, he says he loves the longer distance and that’s the podium the Magheralin native has dreamed of.

“But coming into the 1,500m now as the 800m champion, it’s going to be a bit of a difference.

“You have to find different ways to motivate yourself and different ways to go fast and that’s exactly what I’m going to do tomorrow night.”

The world record in his sights, and rivals – America’s Bobby Finke and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri – on his mind, he doesn’t seem to be short on incentives to stay focused.

Predicting the top three, he believes the race podium will mirror that of the 800m which featured the three men.

“It’s probably the same people and yeah, I’m sure it’s gonna be a great race and we’ll see what happens.”

He also says his coach – who has, as planned, returned to his family – has left him alone ‘because I’m doing everything right, so there’s nothing really to talk about’.

More endearing than his bombastic words look on paper, the 23-year-old wants to bring his love for the distance into the Seine next week too for the men’s 10k swim.

“I mean it’s everything to me to get two golds. I came just looking for one and now I’m in a position to get two or maybe three with the Seine race the next week.”

The possibility of a second and then a third gold would rip up the annals of sporting history in Ireland, surpassing Paul O’Donovan’s feats this week and Pat O’Callaghan’s in the hammer throw back in 1932.

Indeed, Wiffen’s performances in the 1,500m could be direct from the playbook of Paul O’Donovan, just a different type of water and a more human oar. Ruthless, efficient and relentless.