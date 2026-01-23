'I said if I ever get the chance again, I won't let them down' - Kerry's dual diamond

THE DECISION WAS all but made in the Croke Park stands, after watching Kerry in last year’s All-Ireland intermediate camogie final.

Danielle O’Leary had tried being an inter-county dual player, but was fully committed to football as a 2024 All-Ireland senior winner and All-Star forward.

Until the wheels started turning during the Kingdom camógs’ defeat to Offaly, and a U-turn was made for the year ahead.

“What really changed my mind was seeing the camogie girls up here playing Offaly last year and I was absolutely gutted for them in the stand,” says O’Leary, who went on to reveal recent AFLW offers.

“I had it in my head straight after that I can’t stay in the stand anymore watching them play. I suppose it was harder playing college football and college camogie as well. So this year when I’m out of college I have the chance to play both.

“I’m going to give it the best shot I can. To be fair to both managements, they’re very understanding and that’s what you need.

Advertisement

“(Dingle All-Ireland winner and AFLW star) Mark O’Connor had a very good interview that you have to get to know your player to require the best out of your player. So I think a lot of that comes down to that holistic approach around camogie and football and that’s the only way it’s going to work. I need my two managers to be side by side with me in whatever choices I make.”

Remarkably, O’Leary never played camogie at underage level, first picking up a hurley in her second year of college in Munster Technological University in 2021.

Football was her life coming from Rathmore, but she soon joined Clanmaurice and won back-to-back All-Ireland intermediate club medals in ’23 and ’24. She also sampled small ball at inter-county level, but parked that in ’23 after suffering a broken jaw.

O'Leary in action for Clanmaurice. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The dual player is considered a dying breed. Indeed, Cork won’t have players balancing both this year, with Hannah Looney and Aoife Healy heading to Australia to play AFLW and Libby Coppinger focusing solely on camogie.

While tricky, demanding and at times, all consuming, O’Leary will fly the flag for Kerry once again.

“It is pretty difficult, I’m not going to lie. You need a lot of people on your side and you need a lot of support around you — family, friends and teammates.

“To be fair to the (Kerry) camogie girls, they said, ‘Come back in any shape or form, we would love to see you back.’ They’re very supportive. They’re very supportive of me playing football as well. I think every single one of them came up to that All-Ireland final in 2024 – that’s the friends you need and that’s the teammates you need. They’re always there for me through thick and thin.

“Like I said, watching them against Offaly in that All-Ireland final last year, it absolutely broke my heart. I said if I ever get the chance again, I won’t let them down.”

While the GAA’s Management Committee has reportedly conceded the 2027 deadline set for integration, O’Leary believes it will be “absolutely brilliant” for dual players if it eventually comes to pass.

“Hopefully, the sooner the better,” she said. “But when you don’t hear much talk about it any more, it’s probably not a good sign.

“Our view hasn’t changed and I don’t think it will change in the near future. Of course for dual players, it’ll be absolutely brilliant. But I think for spectators as well, people can’t be expected to decide between a camogie game and a football game in one day. I think in terms of fixtures, it will 100% help.”

O'Leary celebrating Kerry's 2024 All-Ireland ladies football win. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

An all-round talent, O’Leary has brushed off AFLW approaches as the Irish exodus continues Down Under. “Personally, it’s just not the right time to go over. I have too much here to stay for.”

Commanding her full focus right now is Kerry’s blockbuster Division 1 ladies football league opener away to All-Ireland champions Dublin on Saturday. Mark Bourke’s side are the league holders, but relinquished the Brendan Martin Cup last year.

The race begins once more, with O’Leary hoping to continue the Kingdom’s recent glittering football success across the men’s club and county competitions.

Related Reads 'The focus is solely just playing here' - No 2026 AFLW return for Aimee Mackin What do leading ladies football stars think of the new rules? ‘Probably in a few more years, I'll be way more appreciative than I am now’

“You’re playing in the most renowned football county in the country. The same people that are on about the men’s football are on about the ladies football, where we’ve great support down home.

“You do have that expectation. You’re putting on the Kerry jersey. You have a responsibility to play and perform at the best, with the best, and also to compete.

“Whenever there’s a year now that we don’t win an All-Ireland, you’re not satisfied with your year. It’s a good standard, but also, it’s a huge responsibility on your shoulder wearing that Kerry jersey.”

*****