Dublin: 11°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Ireland U21 winger bids farewell to Bohemians ahead of move abroad

PFAI Young Player of the Year Danny Grant has confirmed that he is to leave the League of Ireland club.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 10:58 PM
Danny Grant made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut in the defeat away to Italy in October.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

AMID SPECULATION OVER a transfer to England, Danny Grant has confirmed that he is to leave Bohemians.

In a social media post this evening, the 20-year-old winger confirmed that his time with the League of Ireland club has come to an end.

Grant has been attracting attention from across the water, with Championship club Huddersfield Town and League One leaders Hull City both keen on the Dubliner.

He had been on the books at Bohs since joining the club’s U19 side from Leinster Senior League outfit Bangor Celtic in 2017.

“One of the toughest decisions I’ll make to leave this amazing club. Four special years that feels more like 10,” he wrote.

“So grateful for all of the people I have met during my time at the club who have helped me get to this point. Want to say a massive thank you to the management, the staff, my team-mates and especially the fans who have been so good to me over the last few years.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to put on that jersey and I look forward to seeing the club continue to go in the right direction and supporting from abroad.”

After scoring seven times in 17 appearances during the 2020 season, Grant was recently named PFAI Young Player of the Year.

He has also become a Republic of Ireland U21 international, making his debut in October’s defeat to Italy before featuring in last month’s double-header of fixtures against Iceland and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, Derry City have confirmed that Northern Ireland international Danny Lafferty has returned for a second spell with the Candystripes.

The 31-year-old left-back, who had been with Shamrock Rovers since August 2019, has signed a two-year contract with his hometown club.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

