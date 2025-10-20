Rangers appoint former Sheffield Wednesday boss as new head coach

DANNY ROHL HAS been appointed Rangers head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 36-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday boss had ruled himself out of the race to become Russell Martin’s successor last week, when Kevin Muscat appeared to be front-runner, but Rohl was confirmed as Gers boss on Monday afternoon, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Brann in Norway.

He told the club’s website: “It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world.

“I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.”

Rohl, who will take charge for the game on Thursday, added: “The expectations here are clear.

“The fans want to see results now – my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way and I have belief in the players that we can achieve this.

“We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.

“The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too.

“Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success – that is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann.”