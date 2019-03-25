Sligo Rovers defender 'lost for words' after captaining Bermuda to qualification milestone

Dante Leverock made his debut for Sligo Rovers in last month's draw with Dundalk. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

DANTE LEVEROCK IS celebrating after captaining Bermuda to qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time in their history.

The Sligo Rovers defender was the skipper for the island nation — which has a population of just over 70,000 — in their 3-1 win away to Dominican Republic last night.

As a result, they will now be one of the 16 teams at this summer’s 15th Gold Cup, a biennial competition contested by countries from the Central, North American and Carribbean region.

Mexico, as well as co-hosts USA and Costa Rica, will be among the favourites for the tournament, which is due to kick off at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on 15 June.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It doesn’t feel real,” Leverock told the Royal Gazette. “I’m so proud of the players and staff. It’s a massive achievement. An amazing feeling, I’m still lost for words. We are in the Gold Cup!”

Leverock joined Sligo Rovers from Estonian outfit JK Narva Trans ahead of the start of the 2019 season. The 26-year-old made his debut in last month’s 1-1 draw with Dundalk.

Rovers manager Liam Buckley will hope that Leverock’s absence due to Gold Cup commitments will be minimised by the SSE Airtricity League’s mid-season break.

After hosting Cork City on the weekend of 14-16 June, Sligo will return to action a fortnight later (28-30 June) for a north-west derby away to Finn Harps.

