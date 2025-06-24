Advertisement
More Stories
O'Shea was Ipswich's Player of the Year last season. AP Photo/Dave Shopland/Alamy
Freetractor boy

Dara O'Shea commits his future to Ipswich with new five-year deal

Ireland defender ‘really happy and very proud’ to agree new Ipswich deal.
5.25pm, 24 Jun 2025

IRELAND DEFENDER DARA O’Shea has set his sights on promotion back to the Premier League after agreeing a new five-year deal at Ipswich Town.

O’Shea, 26, was Ipswich’s Player of the Year last season as their brief top-flight return ended in swift relegation back to the Championship.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that O’Shea has now signed a new extension that will run until the summer of 2030.

“I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” O’Shea said.

“We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season.

“There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I’m excited.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie