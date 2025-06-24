O’Shea, 26, was Ipswich’s Player of the Year last season as their brief top-flight return ended in swift relegation back to the Championship.
The club confirmed on Tuesday that O’Shea has now signed a new extension that will run until the summer of 2030.
“I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” O’Shea said.
Advertisement
“We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season.
“There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I’m excited.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dara O'Shea commits his future to Ipswich with new five-year deal
IRELAND DEFENDER DARA O’Shea has set his sights on promotion back to the Premier League after agreeing a new five-year deal at Ipswich Town.
O’Shea, 26, was Ipswich’s Player of the Year last season as their brief top-flight return ended in swift relegation back to the Championship.
The club confirmed on Tuesday that O’Shea has now signed a new extension that will run until the summer of 2030.
“I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” O’Shea said.
“We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season.
“There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I’m excited.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
dara o'shea Ipswich Town Soccer tractor boy