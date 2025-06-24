Dara O'Shea commits his future to Ipswich with new five-year deal

IRELAND DEFENDER DARA O’Shea has set his sights on promotion back to the Premier League after agreeing a new five-year deal at Ipswich Town.

O’Shea, 26, was Ipswich’s Player of the Year last season as their brief top-flight return ended in swift relegation back to the Championship.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that O’Shea has now signed a new extension that will run until the summer of 2030.

“I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” O’Shea said.

“We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season.

“There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I’m excited.”