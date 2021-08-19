'I have been dreaming of that since I was a kid' - West Brom's Irish star O'Shea

IRELAND DEFENDER DARA O’Shea was one of three Irish players on target in a busy programme of Championship action last night.

O’Shea and Callum Robinson continued their stunning form for West Brom, both scoring in the 4-0 win over Sheffield United, while Darragh Lenihan’s late winner handed Blackburn Rovers all three points against Nottingham Forest.

Dubliner O’Shea opened the Baggies’ second-half onslaught, in which they scored three times in 12 minutes at The Hawthorn’s; the 22-year-old’s low strike was the second of the evening, while Robinson wrapped up a dominant win over David McGoldrick and John Egan’s Blades with his third goal in three games.

O’Shea was also named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his exploits:

Understandably delighted after the game, he said finding the back of the net in front of The Hawthrons crowd made his dream a reality.

“I have been dreaming of doing that for a while now, since I was a kid,” O’Shea told the club’s official website, having also helped his side to their first clean sheet of the new season.

“To score a goal at home here with fans it was that bit more special to celebrate and be embraced by the crowd.

“I’m happy enough with my performance. The clean sheet is the main thing, but to grab a goal as well is nice and that’s two now for the season. I’m really happy with it. To get the first clean sheet of the season, as a defender, I’m a bit more happy with that one to be honest.

“[The performance] was unbelievable. It was enjoyable from the first minute to the last.

“All the boys were unbelievable today, the fans were immense again today. They really pushed us on and kicked us on.”

“I think we looked dangerous from set pieces and I think the crowd helped that. They put the fear into them from the start. It was a complete performance.”

With manager Valerien Ismael after last night's match. Source: PA

The result sends Albion to the top of the table, though several other sides have also earned two wins and a draw.

“Obviously it sends out a statement to the rest of the league with that performance, but I think in ourselves we know where we should be and we know where we have to be,” O’Shea added.

“With the players we have, we have to be pushing for the top. We have got such a great group here I think we have to go into every game not fearing anyone and going in with full confidence like we did today. We can put good performances in when we do that, so long may it continue.

“The gaffer was happy, to get that clean sheet and have that complete performance is what he’s been after. He just said that’s us. That’s our identity. We need to stick to this and keep going and keep putting performances in like that.

“That’s our DNA and that’s the way we need to be every game.”