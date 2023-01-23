Kilkenny's Darragh Joyce joins Brisbane Lions in AFL switch

DARRAGH JOYCE HAS joined the Brisbane Lions for the 2023 AFL season.

The 2014 All-Ireland minor-winning Kilkenny hurling captain signs on a one-year deal after six seasons at St Kilda.

The 25-year-old defender played 13 games of AFL for the Saints, including three last year, and now joins Tyrone’s Conor McKenna and Dublin’s James Madden at the club. Tipperary star Orla O’Dwyer is a key member of Brisbane’s AFLW side.

“We’re really pleased to have Darragh on board to help bolster our defence,” Brisbane Lions General Manager Danny Daly said.

“We’ve been watching his journey over the past few years, and we feel confident he can play a role in our team.

“We see Darragh as a great fit for our club given his toughness around the contest, and he comes to us with some valuable experience from having been in the AFL system over the past six years.”

Welcome to the Club Darragh 🦁 — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) January 23, 2023

Joyce originally joined St Kilda as a Category B rookie in 2016 and made his AFL debut in 2018. He started training with the Brisbane squad last Wednesday, and put pen to paper today.

“I wanted the opportunity to play AFL football again,” Joyce, who hails from the Rower Inistioge club on Noreside, said.

“I had contemplated moving home this year and I did head home for September and October, and then when I came back I just realised I love it down here (in Australia) and I have an itch to play.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be at the Brisbane Lions, the facilities are so great and it’s great to have the Irish connection with my good friend Conor (McKenna) and also Jimmy (Madden).”

Joyce also explained how McKenna and himself have been good friends since he landed in Oz six years ago, 2021 All-Ireland senior winner McKenna at Essendon at the time.

“We didn’t know each other until we came down here (to Australia), we met when I first arrived to Melbourne as Conor was already there and established so he took me under his wing and showed me the ropes,” he said.

“Irish lads who come to Australia to play AFL football – we look out for each other.

“I’ve just moved in with him and his girlfriend now while I find a place of my own and he’s looking after me well so far!”