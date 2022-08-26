Darragh Joyce departing St Kilda after six seasons

DARRAGH JOYCE IS set to depart St Kilda after six seasons, following the club’s announcement that he would not be offered a new contract.

The 25-year-old former All-Ireland minor hurling winning Kilkenny captain has featured in just 13 AFL games over his career, three of them this season.

Advertisement

He joined as a Category B rookie in 2016 and while he made his AFL debut in 2018, he has mainly featured at VFL level.

However, his time in Australia might not be over yet. AFL.com are reporting that Joyce has “attracted rival interest in the past and might find a new home as a delisted free agent in the coming months.”

“Darragh’s journey to the AFL was far from traditional, but he embraced every challenge as an opportunity to grow and learn,” said St Kilda’s head of list management James Gallagher.

“Since walking in the doors of the club, he’s been a popular member of our playing group and has always been happy to play his role for the team.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“While he won’t be continuing at the Saints, we wish Darragh all the best for whatever comes next, both on and off the field.”