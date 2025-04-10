DROGHEDA UNITED FACE Derry City tomorrow night for the first time since their FAI Cup final victory over the Candystripes last season.

Kevin Doherty’s side also just happen to arrive at the Ryan McBride Brandywell top of the Premier Division after eight games as the momentum from that deserved Aviva Stadium triumph continues well into 2025.

Midfielder Darragh Markey picked up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland player of the month award for March this week, and while the midfielder admits to still looking for the results of sides at the bottom of the table each Friday night, he reckons there is a new sense of optimism and belief within a squad that is benefitting from a switch to full-time training that is built around the traditional morning schedule with more time for recovery.

“I think the lads have probably got that feeling now of success, and I think it’s become a bit of an addiction for the lads in the squad,” he said.

“I think we look hungry and it’s up to ourselves to continue that and never lose that. I think when you watch us, we are a hungry side, a bit of a chip on the shoulder of a lot of our players. So, you look around probably the whole squad, I think there’s a redemption story in all of us.

“It’s kind of up to ourselves to continue that and keep playing with that hunger, I suppose.”

Markey continues to work 15 hours a week in his job outside of football, and is savouring some of the benefits that come from working on additional parts of his game as well as enjoying free time with friends, family, and his partner.

Darragh Markey with his player of the month award.

Despite the increased pressure that come with full-time football, Doherty said the switch and such work/life balance has been beneficial to both his and his squad’s mental health.

Markey agrees, reflecting on the stress of the last few years until the club was in a position to go full-time following the takeover from American investors Trivela Group.

“It’s probably only now when you know we realise how different it is, how you know what an unbelievable achievement it’s been over the last few years to do what we’ve done. You know, you look back and some of the stuff was just madness to be honest with you.

“So yeah, the Thursday [before a game] is certainly a lot more relaxing. As I said, you get to go gym after training, you get to relax, do your ice baths and everything is a hell of a lot better. So yeah, everyone’s light, Kev’s spot on.”

Markey also believes that Doherty will be a man in demand because of his exploits at the Louth club and hopes a new contract can be arranged.

“If you look at probably the biggest asset at the club at the moment, probably the biggest name. You know, as well, it is such a turmoil environment, the manager’s job, very volatile. So I suppose the next big job that does become available will be Kev’s name [linked].

“He’ll certainly be one of the top names on the list, I’m sure, up to grab the next job. So absolutely, I’d say it’s massive if the owners do manage to tie him down. But look, Kev, I know Kev loves the place.

“He’s had opportunities to go elsewhere in the past but he’s building a great project here as well at the same time. So, you know, if the opportunity does come up for him to go elsewhere, you know, he’ll certainly be in demand. But at the same time, I know he loves the place. And as I said, he’s really building an exciting project here at Drogheda.

“Competition is the best ingredient for a top squad. You look at all the top squads around the league and just have an abundance of ability all over the squad. So, 100%, I feel like the team can get better.”