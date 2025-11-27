Keep doing what you're doing: Andy Farrell's message to Connacht's Darragh Murray

ANDY FARRELL HAS told Connacht’s promising lock Darragh Murray to just keep on building on what he’s doing to progress his international career.

The 24-year from south Roscommon made his Irish debut during the summer in Georgia and picked up a second cap against Portugal, while his display for an Ireland ‘A’ side earlier this month against Spain saw him drafted in by Farrell as cover for the autumn internationals against Australia and South Africa.

Murray, who has chalked up 43 appearances for Connacht since his debut three years ago, knows the trajectory is good and Farrell has had some simple advice for him — just keep doing what he has been producing.

Advertisement

“It’s just something to push on now, kind of do my game and do how I do it,” he said.

“It’s kind of as a collective here in Connacht, so I’m not going to do anything out of the ordinary that I do normally.”

Murray enjoyed the Irish experience and was encouraged to see that it aligns with what they have been doing in Connacht.

It’s great to see the set-up and how they train and the level that they’re at. I don’t think we’re far off here in Connacht as well. The standards we train at, I think they’re up there with how we play.

He knows now he has an opportunity to impress with a run of ten games in succession, starting this weekend at home to the Sharks in the URC.

“It probably will help, yeah. Obviously playing more games to see how we play,” added Murray who knows that two derbies against Leinster and one against Ulster in this block of games gives an opportunity to further his international hopes.

His Irish debut during the summer was a big boost to his career which has been on an upward curve since the Buccaneers clubman joined older brother Niall in the Connacht squad.

“Yeah, it was good. It sort of builds confidence and you know what you’re doing and you believe in it then, so it kind of reflects the hard work you put in,” added Murray.